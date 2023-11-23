Highlights Birmingham City, despite their poor form, are the favorites to win against Sheffield Wednesday who are currently in last place in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney will have to make the right team selection in order for Birmingham City to win the match.

The predicted starting XI for Birmingham City includes players like John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, and Koji Miyoshi who have been performing well this season.

Having taken just one point from five matches under Wayne Rooney so far, Birmingham City will very much be looking to take all three on Saturday.

The Blues host Sheffield Wednesday in Championship action at Hillsborough, and even despite their poor form, surely head into the match as favourites.

That is because Sheffield Wednesday currently sit 24th and bottom of the Championship, with just one win from their 16 games this season.

In contrast, Birminhgam City sit 18th, although, as mentioned above, not many of their 19 points have been put on the board under Rooney's tenure.

Of course, if Blues are to win this match, Rooney will have to ensure he gets his team selection right.

With that said, below, we've predicted the starting XI we think he could go for.

Birmingham City predicted XI to face Sheffield Wednesday

GK: John Ruddy

Inbetween the sticks, it seems very likely that Rooney will continue with John Ruddy. The 37-year-old has not kept a clean sheet since September, though, which will be a concern.

LCB: Lee Buchanan

After a spell out injured, Lee Buchanan is reportedly set to return for the Blues this weeekend. As such, Rooney could change shape, with Buchanan going into the back three.

CB: Dion Sanderson

An easy pick at the heart of the defence. Dion Sanderson has played and started all 16 of the club's Champioship matches so far thiss seasn

RCB: Emanuel Aiwu

The Austrian defender has started the club's last three matches and will hope to make it four this weekend.

LWB: Cody Drameh

Playing on the left hand side of defence the past two games, that continues here for Drameh. We know from previous spells in the divison what a threat he can be and seeing him in a wing-back role should be exciting.

CM: Krystian Bielik

Like Sanderson, if fit, Bielik simply has to play. The Polish international is a key part of the spine of this Blues side.

CM: Ivan Sunjic

Has been a revelation since coming back in terms of it looked as though his career at the club was over. Alongside Bielik could form a really strong base for Blues to play off on Saturday.

RWB: Ethan Laird

Keeps his place on the right hand side having recently came back into the side, ensuring the Blues have real strength at left and right-wing-back.

RW: Koji Miyoshi

With three goals and two assists already this season, the 26-year-old has shown he can be a creative and goalscoring threat already this campaign. Long may it continue, from a Blues perspective.

LW: Siriki Dembele

Having been in and out of the side under Rooney, Dembele deserves another regular run of starts to try and get his season going.

ST: Jay Stansfield

The Fulham loanee has been excellent for Blues so far this season and has five goals to his name as a result. Two goals and one assist in his last three means he is in fine form heading into this weekend's fixture.