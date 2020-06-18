Bacuna in: The Huddersfield Town XI we expect Cowley to play v Wigan on Saturday

Huddersfield Town are back in action this weekend as they host Wigan Athletic in a hugely important fixture at the bottom of the Championship.

Danny Cowley has overseen an improvement in the Huddersfield performances since taking over as the club’s boss, but they still have to look over their shoulders in the coming nine games.

This weekend, though, a win could lay down a huge marker, with Wigan in a similar position to the Terriers in the table and a single point separating the sides heading into the game.

Here, we take a look at the men we are expecting Cowley to task with picking up the important three points…

In goal will be loanee Jonas Lossl, with the Everton goalkeeper an instant selection for Cowley since he arrived back in West Yorkshire.

Ahead of him, the defence has a very similar feel to the one we saw pre-postponement; Danny Simpson and Harry Toffolo will be Cowley’s full-backs, with Christopher Schindler and Richard Stearman forming an experienced pairing at centre-back.

Trevoh Chalobah and Lewis O’Brien will provide the energy in midfield, allowing Emile Smith Rowe the chance to get on the ball and make Huddersfield tick in the final third.

To the right we might see Juninho Bacuna return, whilst Karlan Grant is an instant pick on the left of the attack.

In our eyes, Steve Mounie should lead the line, leaving Cowley with a host of other attacking options he can use ‘aggressively’ from the bench.

