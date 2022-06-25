Bacuna in: As things stand, is this Birmingham City’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Birmingham City’s season did not go as well as they would’ve hoped this season as they finished the season just two places above the relegation zone in 20th.

Things are a bit up in the air around St. Andrews at the moment with a possible takeover hanging over their heads but regardless of who the club’s owner is next season, what’s certain is that they need to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the campaign.

As it stands, the Blues haven’t made any new additions to their squad but have lost a number of players.

Tahith Chong, Onel Hernandez, Teden Mengi, Taylor Richards and Lyle Taylor have all returned to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile playing Jeremy Bela and Kristian Pedersen were two of eight players released at the end of their contracts.

With that in mind, here we take a look at Birmingham City’s possible best XI as things stand.

Neil Etheridge remains as the club’s number one after he made 20 appearances for his side last season. He only kept four clean sheets but will be hoping to increase this number next year.

The back three is made up of George Friend, Marc Roberts and Nico Gordon. As it stands, Friend and Gordon would be upping their involvement in the side but given their lack of options they will have to be prepared to step up. With Friend 34-years-old and Gordon just 20-years-old, there will be a mix of experience and youth in this defence.

Maxime Colin sits forward in midfield like he did at times last season whilst joined by Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic and Ryan Woods. Gardner and Sunjic both provided in terms of attacking efforts last season with nine goals between them so they will be hoping to provide the assistance to their strike force again this season.

Up front we have Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz. Both strikers made a fair amount of appearances last season although were not favourites ahead of loan players Hernandez and Taylor suggesting the club may need reinforcements up front.

However, despite there being a lack of options, Hogan got ten goals last season whilst Jutkiewicz got just two but between them they would be looking at building a partnership and both adding to their tallies.