Bacuna in 2nd: Birmingham City’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

Birmingham City have endured a reasonably average start to the campaign, a positive and a negative for John Eustace’s side who will be hoping to remain afloat in the Championship beyond this season.

Their start to 2022/23 may not have been as good as last season, with the club sitting fourth under Lee Bowyer during the early stages of last term, but they aren’t in the relegation zone at this stage and that must be a relief considering the changes that were made at St Andrew’s in the summer.

Not only have they recruited new players – but they have also hired a new manager with Eustace arriving in July for his maiden spell as a head coach.

Recruiting the former Queens Park Rangers assistant manager was a gamble – but he will be helped by some of the talented first-teamers he has at his disposal and in this gallery, we take a look at 10 of their most valuable players according to Transfermarkt.

