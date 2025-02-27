This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ruben Selles has enjoyed somewhat of a managerial restoration after a baptism of fire at Southampton.

Selles' first experience in management provided the unenviable task of trying to save a Saints side who were falling victim to the ruthlessness of the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

After overseeing their relegation, finishing last after amassing just 25 points, Selles would drop down to League One to find his feet in the dugout.

After impressing at Reading and steadying the ship at Hull City since his arrival in East Yorkshire in December, some feel that it won't be long before the Spaniard manages in the Premier League once again.

Ruben Selles has what it takes to manage in the Premier League

We spoke to our FLW Hull City fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, about whether he feels Ruben Selles will manage in the Premier League again after his solid start at the club.

Ryan was quick to sing the praises of Selles, saying that the 41-year-old is: "A very good manager.

"I think he did half decent with what he had [in the Premier League with Southampton]. That team was already doomed.

"I think he is destined to go back to the Premier League as he's proven how committed he is by doing trial and error to find the right results. He didn't start great at Reading but he slowly found a formation that fitted his team.

Reading's League One record before Ruben Selles left for Hull City on December 6 Games played 17 Wins 9 Draws 3 Defeats 5 Points 30 League position 6th

"It's a credit to him that he dropped down to League One in the first place to advance his career when he probably could've gone to the Championship [immediately]."

When asked whether Selles would head back to the Premier League with his current club, Hull City, Ryan said: "I hope he's destined to manage in the Premier League with us, but I think he will get there regardless."

Ruben Selles appointment would be a risky one for Premier League clubs right now

It's clear that Selles has been showing glimpses of quality as a manager since arriving at Hull City, but many would feel that there are too many inconsistencies in this Tigers side at the moment to warrant a step up immediately.

Wins away from home against promotion challengers such as Sheffield United, Sunderland and Blackburn, and a comeback draw against Leeds have left Hull fans with plenty to be excited about under Selles.

But a continuation of their poor home form, which has been an issue all season, has kept Hull within touching distance of the bottom three, despite alarm bells about relegation being quietened since he came to the club.

It took Selles a few months to get going at Reading, with the club in the relegation zone up until February last season. So, if his last job is to be any indication of the pathway on which Hull City are, you'd expect them to kick on into next season if they stay up.

It may take a while for Selles to get back to a Premier League management job, but if his Hull City side can keep performing to the level they have so far under his tenure, then he'll definitely be putting himself in the hat in a few seasons' time.