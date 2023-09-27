Middlesbrough's torrid start to the season finally saw them pick up their first win of the campaign against Southampton at the weekend - but the hard work isn't done just there as they remain in the relegation spots.

Adam Armstrong's opener was cancelled out by Riley McGree's leveller on the stroke of half-time, before Jonny Howson gave Boro a deserved lead with a penalty just after the hour.

With more passes and possession than a Southampton side who are noted for their on-the-ball this season, it was a top performance that showed Boro can strut their stuff. But it was for one other reason that EFL pundit Matt Davies-Adams saw Boro standout - and that was due to Carrick’s selection.

What was said about Middlesbrough's game vs Southampton?

Talking on the 'What the EFL?' podcast, pundit Adrian Clarke spoke of the fact that Middlesbrough went back to their old guard to win the game.

He said: “Michael Carrick went back to the old school. That’s basically what he did here. Only three of his starting XI were new signings, so the bulk of this group were with him last year, a lot of whom have been on the bench in the early weeks.

“Sometimes there is that temptation with new signings to put them straight in, but when they’re young and inexperienced, like the bulk of Boro’s new faces, it’s probably unfair to stick them straight in.

"I’d say it’s counter productive; drip feed it, give them a little bit of experience but have some continuity from last season. I think that’s the realisation they had this week, that was what was behind their thinking in the starting XI, and it paid off, it really did.

"Isaiah Jones was great, Riley McGree - who I was surprised to see on the bench in the first few weeks - was excellent and scored.

"Pressing, working really hard to win the ball back, and driving forward with pace and penetration. Well done to Middlesbrough, they really discovered themselves.”

Can Middlesbrough haul themselves out of their Championship slump?

Whilst a win over Southampton is always a positive, the Riverside outfit came up against a team that have conceded the most goals in the second-tier at the time of writing - and with four defeats on the bounce, life isn’t looking too good at St. Mary’s.

That’s not to say that Boro didn’t play well, though. They were on the front foot for large periods of the game, and the fact that they came from behind to win against Russell Martin’s side will do them the world of good.

Of course, losing five from eight games isn’t ideal, but there is the real possibility of a team that just simply needs time to gel. They have undoubted quality all over the park, and it will only be a matter of time before a team of their quality go on a three-match winning streak.

They have some relatively tough fixtures against the likes of Watford, Cardiff and Sunderland over the next two weeks, but with one win from that trio, Boro could start to see a pattern forming that will drag them out of the abyss and into mid-table security.