David McGoldrick's football journey before rejoining Notts County in the summer of 2023 was one marked by quality performances across various levels of English football.

Starting his career with the Magpies back in 2004, McGoldrick quickly earned a move to Southampton, where his technical ability and footballing intelligence became evident at an early age. After spells with Nottingham Forest, Coventry City, and Ipswich Town, he then made a name for himself as a reliable forward capable of both scoring and creating goals.

McGoldrick is perhaps known best for his stint with Sheffield United, where he truly showcased his match-winning qualities. He was pivotal in the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League, delivering crucial goals and moments of inspiration.

His ability to link play, drop deep, and unlock defences with intelligent passes made him more than just a goal-scorer. His time in the top flight further cemented his reputation as a versatile and selfless forward. His experience and knack for producing game-changing moments — whether finishing off chances or setting them up — ensured he remained a key figure wherever he played.

He had an outstanding campaign in League One with Derby County before making a return to his boyhood club last summer, where he has continued to score and create in League Two at the age of 36.

David McGoldrick's Notts County form 2024/25

We asked Football League World's fan pundit for the Magpies, Thomas Wagstaff, for his view on which player has surprised him the most at Notts County this term, with McGoldrick named as an unexpected upturn in form after a slightly difficult end to 2023/24.

He said: "A player that has surprised me, and it might be an odd one, is David McGoldrick.

"Now, obviously, he is a fantastic player, and he's been a fantastic player in League One only two years ago.

"But last season he really struggled from around November/December onwards.

"There were thoughts about whether he was overplayed during a season-ending injury to one of our other strikers in Cedwyn Scott.

"He had to play so many games and we weren't getting the most out of him.

"This season, he has been outstanding. He's gone back to the level we know.

"Although I know that he's a good player, it has surprised me just how well he's done.

David McGoldrick's Notts County Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (29/10/24) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 39 13 5 2024/25 12 5 1

"Towards the end of last season, he almost looked like a really ageing player; and this year, he has really turned it around.

"He's creating things and he's scoring goals from outside the box with great finishes.

"So yes, he's been my surprise player this season, even though I kind of expected a decent one from him.

"He's gone over and above."

Protecting David McGoldrick's fitness levels could be key to Notts County success

As footballers reach the latter stages of their careers, managing game time becomes crucial to prolonging their impact on the pitch. Ageing players, while still possessing immense quality and experience, often face the physical toll of the game, which can affect their ability to play at a high level for extended periods.

To combat this, many clubs now opt to reduce the minutes these veterans play, ensuring they remain fresh and effective throughout the season, which is necessary for the 36-year-old if they are to maintain his high performance levels this term across a 46-game slog of a season.

Limiting minutes helps older players to conserve their energy and avoid injuries, which can become more frequent with age. It’s a strategy that keeps them sharp when they are called upon for crucial moments, allowing their football intelligence and technical ability to shine.

Players like McGoldrick have adapted their game over the years, but County will be keen to continue that by protecting him this season, so that he can still produce match-winning performances despite fewer appearances.