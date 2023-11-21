Highlights Former manager Gary Rowett believes replacing John Eustace with Wayne Rooney may make fans feel like they're starting over.

Rooney's start as Birmingham City manager hasn't been ideal, with four losses in five games and pressure from fans.

There is still potential for Rooney to succeed at the club and he will have the opportunity to make changes in the January transfer window.

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett feels the decision to sack John Eustace and replace him with Wayne Rooney might make the fans feel like they have gone back to “square one”.

It was announced at the beginning of October that the Blues had decided to part ways with Eustace, despite the fact that the club was performing really well and was in the play-off places.

It was only two days after the dismissal of Eustace that it was announced by the club that former Derby County and DC United manager Wayne Rooney would be taking over.

This is only Rooney’s third managerial role and his second in England, and so far, his start to his tenure in Birmingham hasn’t got off to the best of starts.

How have Birmingham City performed under Wayne Rooney?

Rooney’s appointment as Birmingham’s new manager saw him come in during the last international break, meaning he had some time to get to know his new players before their next league game.

After a few days on the training field, Rooney took charge of his first Birmingham game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough after a late goal from the hosts.

Since then, the Blues have played four Championship games, with defeats coming against Hull City and Southampton following the Boro game.

Rooney’s men ended the losing streak with a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town, a game that they looked on course to win, but through a two-goal lead away in the last 10 minutes.

Their last game before this international break was a 3-1 defeat to Sunderland, meaning it is four losses in five games for Birmingham, and that start has seen Rooney come under a lot of pressure from the club’s fans already.

Birmingham return to league action this weekend with a home game against Sheffield Wednesday before facing Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United, all games that will be seen as an opportunity to pick up some points and climb the table.

What are Gary Rowett’s thoughts on Birmingham City’s decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney?

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett was a guest on the ‘Keep Right On’ podcast and he spoke about his former club’s decision to sack Eustace and replace him with Rooney, revealing it could be seen as a step back for the fans.

He told the ‘Keep Right On’ podcast: “I think it is difficult to criticize decisions because most decisions are made with the right intention.

“I think the challenge for Birmingham from my perspective is with the new ownership, it seemed, and I can only judge things from afar of course, when you are not in the inside. It seemed like they made some really good decisions; it seemed like the PR and stuff that was said in the press put the club in such a positive place, put the fans in such a positive place.

“But it felt like they could have just rolled forward doing what they are doing, in a really positive period of time, and it has been a while since maybe the fans have felt that.

“So, of course, to make the change and then the change perhaps not working as well as they would have liked to, feels a little bit like back to square one for the fans and I think that is a difficult thing.”

Can Wayne Rooney be successful at Birmingham City?

Rooney has not made the start to life as Birmingham City manager as he or the club would have wanted or expected.

But there is still plenty of time for the former England captain to turn this around and be successful at the football club.

The Blues have looked at Rooney as the man they want to lead the club going forward, so there is no doubt that they are going to give him the time he needs to turn this around. The January transfer window will be a big opportunity for the manager, as he can make the necessary changes as he sees fit.

Rooney will know he just needs to get that first win on the board to ease the pressure, and he will hope that comes soon, and once it does, it can put his team in the right place going forward.