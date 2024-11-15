Tommy Conway has predicted that Ben Doak will go "back to Liverpool" and make an impact at the Premier League club following his Middlesbrough loan.

Doak has earned a lot of praise in recent weeks for his performances in Michael Carrick’s side.

So far the winger has contributed one goal and three assists from 10 appearances in the Championship.

If Middlesbrough are going to fight for promotion this year, then the Liverpool loanee could prove key.

While the Reds do have a clause to recall the youngster from his loan early in January, The Northern Echo have reported that it is unlikely he will leave the Riverside midway through the campaign.

Ben Doak's stats 2024/25 (as of 15/11/24) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.13 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.33 Shots 1.98 Assists 0.40 Expected assists (xAG) 0.32 npxG + xAG 0.65 Shot-creating actions 5.93

Tommy Conway makes Ben Doak Liverpool prediction

Conway, who is on international duty with Scotland alongside Doak, has predicted that the forward will have a role to play with the Merseyside outfit once he returns to the club from loan.

He believes that he has the mentality needed to make an impact at the highest level of the game.

"He’ll go back to Liverpool thinking he should start and that’s credit to his character,” said Conway, via The Northern Echo.

“When you have that mentality, it’s going to happen.

“When he eventually goes back there I expect him to get in the team."

Conway praises Doak's Middlesbrough impact

Conway also opened up on how he has been able to offer support to Doak, given they are playing together for club and country at the minute.

The 22-year-old has praised the impact the Liverpool player has had at the Riverside since joining in the summer transfer window.

"I’ve put my arm around Doakie and looked after him a bit, but he has taken to it here at Boro like a duck to water," he added.

"I can’t say enough about him. He’s like what he is on the pitch off it as well - he’s electric.

“The boy’s always at it.

“Hopefully we can both take that on to the international stage and cause carnage there.

"When Doakie is dribbling with the ball, going at someone, you just know something’s going to happen.

“And as a striker myself, that’s what I want.

“He’s going to chuck in a stepover, get to the byline and put in a cross, which is great for me.

"His pace and skill is there for everyone to see.

“He’s still a young boy with so much to learn but he has never lacked confidence.

“He thinks he should start every game for Scotland.

“As a footballer, you have to think like that."

Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the Championship table, one point outside of the play-off places.

Doak has the potential to become a key player at Liverpool

Liverpool have proven themselves as a club that gives its own young players a chance, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott among the latest academy prospects to do well at Anfield.

Elliott enjoyed a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship before becoming a regular part of the first team squad, showing there is a pathway there for Doak if he can continue performing well.

He has started off well at the Riverside, and the call-ups to the Scotland international side that he’s received this season reflect that.

Given he’s still only just after turning 19, there is no doubt that he can play a role with Liverpool if he continues to develop at his current rate while on loan at Middlesbrough.