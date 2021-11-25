Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Back to his best’, ‘Superb’ – Plenty of Queens Park Rangers fans laud 30-year-old after Huddersfield Town victory

Published

3 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers solidified their place in the play-off zone last night as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over fellow top-six hopefuls Huddersfield Town.

Luke Amos proved to be the difference between the two sides on the night, heading home unmarked from Chris Willock’s 81st-minute cross to seal the three points for Mark Warburton’s men.

This result has taken the R’s up to the dizzy heights of fourth position, capitalising on Stoke and Coventry City dropping points and taking them to within one point of previous automatic promotion favourites West Bromwich Albion.

Although it was substitute Amos who bagged a crucial winner against the Terriers, ex-Norway international and current captain Stefan Johansen was the man to take many of the plaudits at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, putting in a real shift in the middle of the park and proving to be crucial once again.

This has become a regular occurrence in west London, impressing on loan from Fulham during the second half of last term and helping to change the second-tier side’s fortunes before making this move permanent in the summer.

Penning a three-year deal on his arrival, this looks to be a shrewd bit of business and has helped to form the R’s key spine alongside Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes ahead of what looks to be a serious promotion push.

But just how impressive was he last night? And how did the Championship side’s fans react to his performance on Twitter?

We take a look at a selection of responses below.


