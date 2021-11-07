Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Back to his best’, ‘Phenomenal’ – Many Coventry City fans react to player’s star showing against Bristol City

Published

2 hours ago

on

Coventry City strengthened their position in the Championship players yesterday afternoon, running out as 3-2 winners at home to Bristol City. 

In what was an extraordinary fightback from The Sky Blues bounced back spectacularly after their first defeat at the Coventry Building Society Arena of the season during the week. 

For large stages of the match, it appeared that it was going to be successive losses on home soil for Mark Robins’ side, with Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann netting and Coventry left-back Ian Maatsen seeing red. 

Despite Matt Godden scoring in between of Bristol City’s goals, with 70 minutes on the clock, a victory for The Sky Blues did not seem an option.

However, Callum O’Hare’s clinical strike set up an extremely intriguing last 15 minutes in the Midlands.

In stoppage time, Liam Kelly’s intelligent through ball was met by Godden, who made no mistake from inside the area, finding the bottom corner and turning a point into three. 

O’Hare enjoyed another excellent game for The Sky Blues in an attacking midfield position, with his work-rate, intelligence when pressing and ability when in possession, all on show for all to see. 

Here, we take a look at how Coventry fans have reacted on Twitter to O’Hare’s performance yesterday afternoon…


