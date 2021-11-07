‘Back to his best’, ‘Phenomenal’ – Many Coventry City fans react to player’s star showing against Bristol City

Coventry City strengthened their position in the Championship players yesterday afternoon, running out as 3-2 winners at home to Bristol City.

In what was an extraordinary fightback from The Sky Blues bounced back spectacularly after their first defeat at the Coventry Building Society Arena of the season during the week.

For large stages of the match, it appeared that it was going to be successive losses on home soil for Mark Robins’ side, with Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann netting and Coventry left-back Ian Maatsen seeing red.

Despite Matt Godden scoring in between of Bristol City’s goals, with 70 minutes on the clock, a victory for The Sky Blues did not seem an option.

However, Callum O’Hare’s clinical strike set up an extremely intriguing last 15 minutes in the Midlands.

In stoppage time, Liam Kelly’s intelligent through ball was met by Godden, who made no mistake from inside the area, finding the bottom corner and turning a point into three.

O’Hare enjoyed another excellent game for The Sky Blues in an attacking midfield position, with his work-rate, intelligence when pressing and ability when in possession, all on show for all to see.

Here, we take a look at how Coventry fans have reacted on Twitter to O’Hare’s performance yesterday afternoon…

Deserved goal and great energy today. Keep it up fella. — Kieron Hayes (@kieronah) November 6, 2021

Well done Cal!😘 Awesome goal!🔥⚽ What a win! MOTM performance! 💙 #PUSB — Naomi Burke 💙 (@NSBsparkles) November 6, 2021

You were immense!! So glad you got your first goal of the season, hope there’s plenty more to come. Thank you and the rest of the team for an incredible performance!! — Russell Peterson (@AnthonyRuss126) November 6, 2021

Immense makes things happen from nothing……most exciting player since Huckerby — jghccfc (@jghccfc) November 6, 2021

Fully deserved that today Callum. You work so hard for the team, regaining possession and driving them forward. The goals will come….oh they already did!!! ⚽😅💪 — Russ Stapleton (@teamsta14) November 6, 2021

Incredible! Terrific as always, finally got your deserved goal, was worth the wait! #PUSB — Callum (@Cal_PUSB) November 6, 2021

What a player — Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) November 6, 2021

Told you didn't I….so pleased for you,now you know how easy it is for you keep on putting your foot through it as often as possible 😉 PUSB — Tony Kent (@kenty281) November 6, 2021

O’Hare looked back to his best after the goal. Todd Kane was excellent in that 45, composure. The scenes at full time! Love this team! #pusb — Glen Walker (@glenw1411) November 6, 2021

That has to be one of O’Hare’s best games for city, all round unbelievable in the second half and undoubtedly MOTM #pusb — Matty (@mattyTFccfc) November 6, 2021

O’Hare absolutely needed to step up in the second half, and he was phenomenal. #pusb — Jimmy (@JimCan21) November 6, 2021