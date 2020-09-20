‘Back to his best’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans praise resurgent Owls individual

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a battling point yesterday against Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

As we know, Garry Monk has an uphill task on his hands getting Wednesday back to parity in terms of the Championship table, but four points in the opening two games of the season is a decent start.

A goalless draw with Watford yesterday move Wednesday onto -8 points and ensured that Monk’s side have now kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Championship.

At the heart of this improved defensive effort is Tom Lees, with Wednesday’s former captain looking back to his best in the heart of a back-three.

Barry Bannan has taken the captain’s armband from him and many Wednesday fans feel that decision is helping the centre-back out.

That was a theme that Wednesday fans were picking up on over on Twitter, with praise all over the place for the 29-year-old.

We dive into that praise here…

Tom Lees looks to be back to his best! Solid defensive display with 9 aerial challenges and 16 clearances. As already outlined by local journals this was the highest on pitch today. Showed some strong character after being stripped of captaincy. #SWFC — Owls Analytics (@AnalyticsOwls) September 19, 2020

I know it is early days but I think taking the captaincy from Tom Lees may actually help him #swfc — Billy Seamus 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈. (@BillyFensterFen) September 19, 2020

Van Aken. Tom Lees. Dom Iorfa That's the tweet 👏#swfc — Tyler Savage (@tsav1867) September 19, 2020

Would have taken a point for #swfc before KO. Thought we ran out of attacking ideas in the 2H. Would have taken 4pts and 2 clean sheets from our first 3 games, so next week is a free hit. MOM for me was the much maligned Tom Lees looked very solid today, 🤞 he gets back to best — Matt Summerhill (@MattSummerhill) September 19, 2020

He gets so much hammer on here but I thought Tom Lees was excellent today. Never really sure being captain suited him. #swfc — Peter Hanson (@PeterHanson89) September 19, 2020

#swfc #lees Tom Lees absolute rock at the back today, put his head and foot on everything 👏 — Gary kennett (@G_Ken5) September 19, 2020

Good performance. Good defending. Lees and JVA doing great. Watford very strong at back. 0-0 fair result. We'd have lost that late last year. #swfc — New York Owls (@NewYorkOwls) September 19, 2020

Since armband taken away. He has come on even more. Less pressure on the lad. For me Tom is not a leader, think that added pressure did get to him, and effected his performance.

Great player nevertheless, and hope he continues this form. — Steven O'Sullivan (@StevenOSulliva4) September 19, 2020