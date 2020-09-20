Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Back to his best’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans praise resurgent Owls individual

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a battling point yesterday against Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

As we know, Garry Monk has an uphill task on his hands getting Wednesday back to parity in terms of the Championship table, but four points in the opening two games of the season is a decent start.

A goalless draw with Watford yesterday move Wednesday onto -8 points and ensured that Monk’s side have now kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Championship.

At the heart of this improved defensive effort is Tom Lees, with Wednesday’s former captain looking back to his best in the heart of a back-three.

Barry Bannan has taken the captain’s armband from him and many Wednesday fans feel that decision is helping the centre-back out.

That was a theme that Wednesday fans were picking up on over on Twitter, with praise all over the place for the 29-year-old.

We dive into that praise here…


