‘Back to his best’, ‘Excellent’ – These Leeds United fans react to display from 30-y/o in crucial win

Leeds United maintained their six-point advantage over third-placed Brentford after an important 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men took an early lead after Patrick Bamford opened the scoring and Kalvin Phillips put the Whites in a commanding position just before the break.

Despite the scoreline, Rovers had posed a threat but Leeds played well, with Mateusz Klich impressing in the heart of the midfield with his energy and ability on the ball.

And, the Polish international topped off his display with a crucial goal to restore the Yorkshire outfits two goal lead in the second half after Adam Armstrong had got one back for the hosts.

The effort was Klich’s fourth of the campaign and it came at a vital moment for Leeds as they look to preserve that healthy cushion at the top.

As you would expect, the support were delighted with his contribution and they were full of praise for the 30-year-old on Twitter. Here we look at some of the comments…

Klich was excellent today. — Oh hello! (@EamoV1) July 4, 2020

Klich looks sharp imo. #lufc — Luke George (@MrLukeyGeorge) July 4, 2020

By far Klich's best game since re-start #lufc — Mark Philmore (@IdlePastimes) July 4, 2020

Bamford, Klich, Douglas absolutely brilliant today #lufc — Harvey Rad (@Harvey_123) July 4, 2020

huge three points, one Bamford's better games! Klich was back to his best. Douglas was solid. Five to go, 10 points? #lufc #MOT #ALAW — renners (@renners_d) July 4, 2020

Fair play to Douglas, slotted in lovely at left back today. Nice to see Klich back to his best today too #LUFC — Ste_Mac (@the_meave) July 4, 2020

Klich is scoring goals #lufc — Adam John Smith (@Adam_Smith90) July 4, 2020