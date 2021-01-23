‘Back to back wins I beg’ – These Derby fans react to XI v QPR

Derby County head to Queens Park Rangers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to build on their win against AFC Bournemouth in the week.

The Rams took all three points against the Cherries with a goal from Krystian Bielik and will now be looking to make it two wins in a matter of days against a QPR side that also won last time out against Cardiff City.

It’s a big game for both, given their respective placings in the league table, and Wayne Rooney will know that games like this are what determine your survival or failure in a relegation right.

With that in mind, he’s named the XI he wants to see get a result this afternoon and Derby fans have taken to social media to offer their views on how the line-up is looking.

Let’s see what has been said with kick-off under an hour away now…

I think its what works best with rooney with byrne and buchanan turning into attacking full backs — Callum🐏 (@AttackingGoalie) January 23, 2021

No Marshall again. What’s going on — Hils Le-ram 🐑 (@hilssinger) January 23, 2021

Another George Evan’s defensive masterclass incoming — Kyle (@Kyledcfc18) January 23, 2021

Damn still no Marshall. Hoping Roos puts in another performance like he did against Bournemouth 🐏 — Rôrŷ🐏 (@RoryxDCFC) January 23, 2021

Come on lads! Back to back wins I beg🙌 — Kyle Pool (@Kylepool13) January 23, 2021

No Gordon on the bench. Should we assume he’s gone then? Shame. — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) January 23, 2021