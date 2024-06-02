Highlights Derby County gearing up for Championship return, boss Warne looking to bolster squad in transfer market.

Rams fought hard for second place finish last season, but reputation won't be enough in tough league.

Derby already eyeing Sidibeh and Konate signings, despite risks. Fans urged to trust Warne's vision.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are preparing for life back in the Championship, with boss Paul Warne sure to be active in the market to improve his squad.

It was an enjoyable campaign for the Rams last time out, as they battled to finish second thanks to a final day victory over Carlisle United at Pride Park.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 46 37 97 2 Derby County 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough United 46 28 84 5 Oxford United 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76

Since that win, attention has turned to next season, and whilst Derby are a big club, they know that reputation counts for nothing.

Derby County’s summer transfer plans

Therefore, they will need to be active in the summer market as they look to improve the squad, and it’s no surprise that Derby have already been linked with a host of players.

Recent reports have claimed that the East Midlands outfit are among the sides looking to sign Adama Sidibeh from St. Johnstone.

As well as that, it’s thought Derby are keen on Ateef Konate, who has confirmed that he will be leaving the Reds this summer as his contract expires, although they do face competition for his signature.

Derby County told to support Paul Warne

Even though bringing in Sidibeh or Konate would be risky in the sense that they are both unproven at Championship level, Derby fan Shaun explained why the club need to trust Warne’s judgement as he looks to build a group that can compete in the second tier.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know much about either of these players. I’ve done a bit of research and neither would stand out as marquee type signings, but if Paul Warne thinks they’re going to improve us and help the squad then I support him.

“They’re both attacking players, which is an area Derby need to reinforce, especially now we’re in the Championship as we can’t be relying on just being solid at the back. So if he thinks these are the types of players we need to boost us in the forward areas, then he should be backed.

“Sidibeh had a good end to the season with St. Johnstone and he scored a few important goals, and it worked out that he was scoring nearly every other game with the minutes he played. So we have to trust Warne but he doesn’t look like a standout signing.

“It’s similar to Konate. He’s a good age, well both of them are, and we do need to reduce the average age of the squad.

“Neither of them are players the fans would’ve been calling for, but let’s back the manager.”

Derby County need to have a strong summer window

We know that the Rams aren’t going to be huge spenders in the transfer window, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to improve the squad.

As outlined above, there is a need for younger players to bring more energy and dynamism to the team, and Sidibeh and Konate could both offer that.

Ultimately, Warne will be well aware of what’s required for the side to be successful, and he will need backing as much as possible as they look to build a team that consolidates and then pushes on in the second tier.