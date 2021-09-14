Back starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Boro tomorrow

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to record their first win of the season tomorrow as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough at the City Ground.

The Reds have endured a disappointing start to the Championship campaign, yielding only one point from their first six league games.

Sunday’s home defeat to Cardiff City was their fifth of the season already, with the pressure well and truly on manager Chris Hughton following a tough start.

Tomorrow night, Forest are back at the City Ground for the second time in four days as they host Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough in a 7:45pm kick-off.

Here, we take a look at what the Forest starting line-up is likely to look like, as Warnock’s men travel to the East Midlands…

Forest have a dilemma at right-back ahead of tomorrow night despite bringing in three over the course of the summer.

Jordi Osei-Tutu remains sidelined with a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out for a few more weeks.

Mohamed Dräger, meanwhile, is having to isolate having been on international duty with Tunisia, and Boro loanee Djed Spence, who made his debut for the Reds at the weekend, cannot play against his parent club.

This means that Fin Back is likely to be given another chance in the first-team having played a couple of times earlier on this season, with Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Max Lowe in defence.

In midfield, Ryan Yates and James Garner are likely to keep their places in midfield, with Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson expected to start as well.

Forest deployed a 4-4-2 at the weekend to try and combat Cardiff’s three physical central defenders, but Joe Lolley, who returned to action from the bench on Sunday, could start out wide with Lewis Grabban leading the line.