‘Back in the Championship very soon’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to news of player departure

Midfielder Marcus Browne has left Middlesbrough to join Oxford United on a permanent basis, the Championship club have confirmed.

Browne joined Middlesbrough from West Ham on a permanent deal in the summer of 2019, immediately after a loan spell with Oxford.

The 24-year-old went on to make 22 appearances in all competitions for ‘Boro, scoring two goals, and also had another spell on loan with Oxford during the second half of the 2019/20 season.

In total, Browne has made 60 appearances and scored 14 goals across all competitions during his two loans spells with Oxford so far.

But with the midfielder having not played for Middlesbrough for over a year due to injury, the club have now sanctioned a permanent move to Oxford, in the hope that Browne can now get the regular football he needs as he returns to fitness.

The player has joined Oxford for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at the Kassam Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to that news, plenty of Middlesbrough fans were keen to give their thoughts on Browne, and his departure from the Riverside.

