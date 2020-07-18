‘Back in our hands!’ – Plenty of West Brom fans left stunned as Brentford fall apart at Stoke

Brentford missed out on the chance to move into the automatic promotion spots of the Championship today, losing 1-0 at Stoke City.

Slaven Bilic saw his side lose 2-1 at Huddersfield Town last night. It was a defeat that confirmed Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League, and one that could well yet see West Brom miss out.

All eyes then were on Brentford. Thomas Frank took his side to Stoke and many expected a routine win for the Bees, who’d not lost since the restart.

But a Lee Gregory goal in the first-half proved the difference, and now it’s Brentford who look like they might have to settle for the play-offs as they sit a point behind West Brom, with only one game remaining.

Plenty of Baggies fans were tuned into the Brentford game today, and plenty were delighted with the unlikely result for Stoke. See what they had to say below:

Brentford have had a taste of what we have been playing under all season back in our hands! #wba — Ian Ball (@shadyacer) July 18, 2020

GET IN STOKE! The big bottle off between us and Brentford Wednesday night to go then #wba — KB 🔰 (@KRB89) July 18, 2020

🙀 | #WBA The seemingly impossible has happened! 😳 Stoke City have beaten Brentford 1-0! 👏 Albion are still in an automatic promotion place as it stands!! 😁 https://t.co/sj7uuxcPrb — WBA Report (@WBAReport) July 18, 2020

Brentford you had your lifeline you blew it now it’s time to take ours #wba — AzzWBA (@WbaAzz) July 18, 2020

Everyone slamming #wba for being ‘bottlers’ yesterday. This is what pressure does. #brentford exactly why Leeds deserve the title this year. What a division the championship is! #wbafan #unbelievable — Nightman (@TheLewis55) July 18, 2020

I can't believe Brentford list! Promotion is back in our hands now @wba! #wba pic.twitter.com/59A3Y1V8IT — 🇬🇧 Spencer 🇬🇧 (@Albion_2020) July 18, 2020

First game this season Brentford had the pressure and they’ve blown it. #WBA — Paul (@P4ulG87) July 18, 2020

Brentford had it in their hands for one game and let it go. That’s the pressure we’ve been playing under for weeks. Let’s all get behind them together #wba #COYB — Daniel Smyth (@danieljamesmyth) July 18, 2020