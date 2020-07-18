Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Back in our hands!’ – Plenty of West Brom fans left stunned as Brentford fall apart at Stoke

Brentford missed out on the chance to move into the automatic promotion spots of the Championship today, losing 1-0 at Stoke City.

Slaven Bilic saw his side lose 2-1 at Huddersfield Town last night. It was a defeat that confirmed Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League, and one that could well yet see West Brom miss out.

All eyes then were on Brentford. Thomas Frank took his side to Stoke and many expected a routine win for the Bees, who’d not lost since the restart.

But a Lee Gregory goal in the first-half proved the difference, and now it’s Brentford who look like they might have to settle for the play-offs as they sit a point behind West Brom, with only one game remaining.

Plenty of Baggies fans were tuned into the Brentford game today, and plenty were delighted with the unlikely result for Stoke. See what they had to say below:


