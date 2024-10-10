This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tom Cleverley has enjoyed a terrific start to life as Watford boss, with the man in charge at Vicarage Road getting the best out of the talents at his disposal at the start of the 24/25 Championship campaign.

While many were sceptical of his chances at the start of the season, the former Manchester United and Everton man has proven the doubters wrong, with the Hornets playing some eye-catching football to start the season.

With five Championship wins from the first nine matches of the season before we head into the international break, Watford have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with this season, with Cleverley the catalyst behind that success.

With that in mind, we asked Football League World’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie one thing he would demand from the powers that be in Hertfordshire at this moment in time.

Watford FC must stick with Tom Cleverley throughout the season

While Cleverley has started the season in fine fettle, there will be few Watford fans who are sitting back and relaxing right now, given the reputation of the owners of the club.

The Pozzo family have been known to make plenty of unthinkable decisions during their time in charge of the Hornets, leaving uncertainty and unpredictability as the orders of the day at Vicarage Road.

Related "Big pressure" - Looming Watford threat could affect Rob Edwards' Luton Town future The Hatters boss has struggled to turn his side's form around following their relegation from the Premier League

Although the new boss has started well in his new post, the fear will come if this sort of standard doesn’t get maintained throughout the season, and Cleverley is left fighting for his job, despite the early signs proving he is a top manager in the making.

It is that factor that is in Beattie’s mind at this moment in time, with the Hornets fan willing the owners to bide their time with the man in the dugout, and help him out in any way possible.

The Watford fan said: “One demand of the club’s current owner is to give Tom Cleverley what he needs; the players, the resources he needs and back him.

Tom Cleverley Watford FC managerial record (Transfermarkt) (Including caretaker spell) Matches 21 Wins 9 Draws 6 Defeats 6 Win % 42.9% (Figures correct as of October 9th, 2024)

“Do not be too quick to pull the trigger, we have got a manager here who looks like he is building something, which he have not seen for a very long time at Vicarage Road.

“So you are going to have to back him, you are going to have to make sure that you look after him, because he is going to be a top, top manager in this country one day, and we are lucky to have him now at the start of his career.

“Nurture him, look after him, and give him what he needs.”

Tom Cleverley’s start to life as Watford boss

It is no wonder that Watford fans are over the moon right now, with the largely untested Cleverley working wonders at the club where he finished his playing career.

Having been given a job managing the youth team after hanging up his boots, the 35-year-old has progressed into leading the first-team with resounding success, proving just how much he understands the task at hand.

Five straight wins in all competitions to start the season paved the way for a strong campaign ahead, with Millwall, Stoke City and Derby County all put to the sword, while MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle were seen off in cup competition.

Defeats to Sheffield United, Norwich City and Preston North End have all been roadblocks in the way to success, although the adaptability and resilience of the side was evident with bounce back victories over Sunderland and Middlesbrough before the week’s hiatus.

The longer the season goes on, the more chance Cleverley is going to have to prove he is a top coach in the making, and if he is given the opportunity long-term, there is no reason why the Hornets can’t be back in the Premier League before too long.