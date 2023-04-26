Blackburn Rovers fell to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in the Championship last night as Vincent Kompany's side sealed the title at Ewood Park.

Manuel Benson's second-half goal at Ewood was the difference and finally secured Burnley the Championship title, almost three weeks after their promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed.

Jon Dahl Tomasson reacts to Blackburn 0-1 Burnley

Despite seeing his side lose to Burnley and have their own play-off hopes dented, there was a real sense of pride when it came to Tomasson.

He told Rovers' official media: "Everybody is disappointed. We're disappointed with the result in a massive game with a great atmosphere against our rivals Burnley - a good team. A team that played in the Premier League for the last six seasons and have a lot of parachute money."

In his eyes, one moment of individual quality won the game.

Tomasson continued: "But I think actually that we were the better side. We were better than Burnley. I think we were on the front foot, pressing well, playing some good football before they scored that excellent goal, individual class, they didn't have one shot on goal, so that says something very good regarding the way we defended and dealt with the issue.

"So all the credit to the lads in that way. Of course it is disappointing that we concede in a game like this, but it was a brilliant moment from the lad."

There was frustration within the Blackburn camp, though, after Rovers weren't awarded a penalty when Ashley Barnes' outstretched arm blocked a Callum Brittain shot.

Tomasson couldn't hide his frustrations: "Then in the end - and I haven't complained a lot about referees this season - but of course there has been a bit of a nightmare against Coventry and now today.

"They need to get that right those big moments - it was a penalty. I haven't seen the red card everybody's telling me about (Barnes' earlier challenge) but there's a penalty just before (full) time and it's extremely expensive because he should be able to see it the linesman, shouldn't he?"

Despite the Blackburn disappointment of losing last night, the fact remains that they are in an eight-team battle for fifth and sixth this season.

What's next for Blackburn?

Rovers host Luton Town at Ewood Park on Monday and take on Millwall at The Den on the final day of the season.

Luton, who sit third in the table, are set for the play-offs, whilst Millwall are part of that eight-team tussle for fifth and sixth.

Blackburn are eighth with 65 points, level on points with Sunderland and Millwall.