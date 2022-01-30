Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Back him’, ‘Good signing’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to transfer announcement

Many Cardiff City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have bolstered their squad by sealing a loan deal for Jordan Hugill.

As confirmed by Cardiff’s official website, the forward will feature for the Welsh outfit during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign after an agreement was reached with his parent-club Norwich City.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Hugill has played at this level for the likes of Norwich, Queens Park Rangers and most recently West Bromwich Albion.

Signed by the Baggies on a temporary basis last summer, the forward would have been hoping to play a key role in the club’s push for promotion this season.

However, Hugill struggled to make a positive impression at The Hawthorns as he only managed to score one goal in 20 appearances for the club.

With West Brom opting to sign Daryl Dike and Andy Carroll earlier this month, Hugill was allowed to move on to pastures new by their manager Valerien Ismael.

After the club announced Hugill’s signing on Twitter, many Cardiff fans reacted to the news on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Hugill will be hoping to feature regularly for Cardiff as they aim to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight by the likes of Peterborough United and Derby County in the coming months.


