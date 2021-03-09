Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Back for the promotion push’, ‘Just our luck’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters react to major club announcement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Anfernee Dijksteel will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury, the club have confirmed.

The Middlesbrough defender was on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Swansea City’s Ryan Manning during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Swansea City.

Despite trying to play on at the Liberty Stadium Dijksteel was taken off just minutes later and replaced by Djed Spence.

It’s now emerged that the injury suffered is worse than first feared with the 24-year-old now expected to miss out the rest of the Championship campaign.

Speaking of the injury, Warnock said: “It’s a real blow to lose Anfernee like this.

“I’m disappointed the incident wasn’t picked up by the officials. I think the video clip says it all.”

To lose Dijksteel is a massive blow after an excellent season for Middlesbrough.

After a disappointing first campaign for the Teessiders the defender has since established himself as one of Warnock’s top players and his absence will certainly be felt by supporters based on their reaction on social media.

Here’s what a selection of them had to say.

Are you Middlesbrough mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Boro quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20

Who did Middlesbrough beat 4-3 in the Carabao Cup first round?


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Back for the promotion push’, ‘Just our luck’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters react to major club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: