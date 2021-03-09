‘Back for the promotion push’, ‘Just our luck’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters react to major club announcement

Anfernee Dijksteel will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury, the club have confirmed.

The Middlesbrough defender was on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Swansea City’s Ryan Manning during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Swansea City.

Despite trying to play on at the Liberty Stadium Dijksteel was taken off just minutes later and replaced by Djed Spence.

It’s now emerged that the injury suffered is worse than first feared with the 24-year-old now expected to miss out the rest of the Championship campaign.

A blow for #Boro with @AJDijksteel ruled out for the remainder of the campaignhttps://t.co/n7wFEzaYG3 — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 9, 2021

Speaking of the injury, Warnock said: “It’s a real blow to lose Anfernee like this.

“I’m disappointed the incident wasn’t picked up by the officials. I think the video clip says it all.”

To lose Dijksteel is a massive blow after an excellent season for Middlesbrough.

After a disappointing first campaign for the Teessiders the defender has since established himself as one of Warnock’s top players and his absence will certainly be felt by supporters based on their reaction on social media.

Here’s what a selection of them had to say.

Are you Middlesbrough mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Boro quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Middlesbrough beat 4-3 in the Carabao Cup first round? Lincoln City Portsmouth Exeter City Shrewsbury

Cheers, Swansea. Sons crying nice one — The Boro Breakdown Podcast (@Boro_Breakdown) March 9, 2021

So sorry Anfernee. You will be missed. Back for the promotion push next season. Chin up. — For The Love Of Boro 🇨🇩 (@4TheLoveOfBoro) March 9, 2021

Terrible news. Wishing you a quick recovery Anfernee! — Pete Singh 💙 🇨🇩 🇦🇹 (@Smarmalat) March 9, 2021

This just describes our luck this season get well soon VVD — liamday2005 🇨🇩 (@liamday2005) March 9, 2021

Ah that’s devastating, get well soon VVD 😭 — James Randall (@JamesRandalll_) March 9, 2021

Good luck for the recovery Anfernee, hope to see you back soon. 👍🏼 — will tyerman (@will_tyerman) March 9, 2021