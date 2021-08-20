Back and Bong start: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Stoke

Nottingham Forest will be keen to record their first three points of the season tomorrow as they prepare to take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The pressure is slowly starting to build on Chris Hughton after a poor start to the season, with Forest losing their three Championship matches.

Defeats to Coventry, Bournemouth and Blackburn leave the Reds searching for a much-needed first win of the campaign heading into this weekend.

It won’t be an easy task for them to leave Staffordshire with all three points, too, with Stoke yielding seven points from their first three games and starting the season strongly.

It will be interesting to see what sort of team Hughton fields as well, amid a number of fresh injury concerns from midweek. Here’s our predicted XI…

Brice Samba is expected to keep his place in-between the sticks, however the goalkeeper has started the season poorly and made an error in the build-up to Blackburn’s second goal on Wednesday night.

Ethan Horvath is breathing down his neck and biding his time, and if Samba’s form does not pick up, then there is every chance of the American replacing him in goal.

Jordan Gabriel and Jordi Osei-Tutu started as full-backs in midweek, however both will have to be replaced this weekend for different reasons.

Gabriel is suspended for one game after being shown a second yellow card against Blackburn, whilst Osei-Tutu is set to miss out through a hamstring injury he picked up in midweek.

Gaetan Bong is back available for selection after serving a three-game ban for violent conduct, so a shortage of options at left-back could see him start there this weekend.

Fin Back, who made his league debut in midweek after replacing Osei-Tutu, could be set to make his first league start against the Potters.

Moving into midfield, and Ryan Yates and Jack Colback are likely to start again given Hughton’s trust in the midfield duo, despite fans’ criticism.

Joe Lolley will miss the game through illness, meaning that Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten will all keep their place in the team. Up top, Lewis Grabban is likely to retain his place in the side.