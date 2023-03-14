Bacary Sagna issues Man City prediction on Vincent Kompany and provides thoughts on his Burnley future

Former Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna believes Vincent Kompany will return to the Etihad Stadium to become manager or assistant manager there in the future, speaking in an interview with Ggrecon.

Kompany, 36, is currently in charge of Burnley and looks set to seal promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets at the first time of asking, coming in last summer and making huge changes at Turf Moor.

These changes have paid dividends with their style entertaining supporters and guiding them to real success. The Lancashire outfit currently sitting 17 points clear of Middlesbrough who are in third place – and also have a healthy 13-point lead over Sheffield United who are also in the top two.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

With the Clarets being labelled by many pundits and managers as one of the best teams they have seen in the Championship for a long time, manager Kompany won’t be short of interest if he can continue to be successful with his current team.

TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil even believes Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach for him, though The Sun are reporting that Fulham boss Marco Silva is at the top of Spurs’ shortlist at this stage if they were to dismiss Antonio Conte.

Another big job may come along soon though and current Man City boss Pep Guardiola believes Kompany will end up managing the Citizens one day, even though he’s currently managing in the second tier.

On whether he believes Kompany will return to the Etihad in the future, former teammate Sagna said: “He’s done fantastically for Burnley. He’s made them very solid and Burnley are going to be back in the Premier League next season which is good for Vincent and the club as a whole.

“I believe that Vincent will have another season at Burnley and then I’m sure he will be the manager of a bigger club in the future.

“Manchester City? He loves the club, he was the captain and he was one of the first players to join the project. He is Mr Manchester City, so I’m sure he will return to the club in the future, either as an assistant manager or manager.

“That would suit him perfectly but I’m sure that Manchester City will be happy with having Pep Guardiola as their manager at this point in time and I’m sure they’d like to have him there for a long time. Let’s see.”

The Verdict:

Even though he’s only in the early stages of his managerial career, he has shown real skill at Turf Moor this season and it wouldn’t even be a surprise if he’s poached by a club after they win promotion.

It would be difficult to see him departing the Clarets in the short term because they are so close to promotion now and the former Man City captain will surely want to get a promotion on his managerial CV.

But his future beyond that is probably uncertain and this is why Alan Pace needs to put together a contingency plan to deal with his potential departure – because him leaving would be a big blow and they will need to mitigate the effects of this.

Of course there are no guarantees that he will continue to shine at Turf Moor – but the early signs are very good and you could definitely see him taking the City job in the future.

The Citizens’ board need to select him because they feel he is the right man for the job though, not just because he is a club legend.

If he does become manager at the Etihad one day though, you feel the supporters will be prepared to give him more time than they would with most other managers.