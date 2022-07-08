Bacary Sagna gives his verdict on Vincent Kompany at Burnley

After a poor season last year, Burnley suffered relegation to the Championship.

There have been plenty of comings and goings at the club since the season came to an end and one of the biggest changes at the club has been the appointment of Vincent Kompany as the Clarets’ new manager.

Kompany’s managerial attributes will no doubt differ from those of Sean Dyche that Burnley have been used to of recent times, and the fans will be hoping a new start can see them promoted back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The former Manchester City man started his managerial career with Anderlecht but this is his first stint as a boss in England.

Discussing the new man in charge, former Manchester City teammate Bacary Sagna told Lord Ping: “Vincent has something to give.

“He is a natural leader and to see him managing a team is not surprising to me.

“He is very attached to England. His wife is English and he loved living in Manchester, so the fact that he is back in that part of the world makes sense to me.

“Vincent has some ideas with management and has been studying the game for years. When he was at City playing, he was studying for his coaching badges.

“Hopefully he will shine at Burnley and will bring them back into the Premier League.”

The Verdict:

Fans will be looking forward to seeing what Vincent Kompany brings to Turf Moor this season and seemingly with good reason.

From Sagna’s words, it seems clear that the boss wants to be in England and in a job like this meaning he will be prepared to give 100% to the job in the hope that his side can achieve their aims.

It’s clear that Kompany is someone who has been eager to learn his trade and will be wanting to continue doing so whilst he works. His former teammate clearly has faith in hims and fans will no doubt show him the same support.