Baba Rahman sends message to Reading fans following Wigan Athletic victory

Reading wing-back Baba Rahman believes the Royals’ performance during their 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic will help to bring his side closer together, taking to Twitter to celebrate the victory.

During a match where both sides had golden chances, it was a superb free-kick from Tom Ince just after the hour mark that separated the two sides in the end, with the visitors going into the international break on a high.

This win caps off a successful set of games for Paul Ince’s side, with the club currently sitting third in the table despite being one of the favourites to be relegated this season.

They may have suffered heavy defeats against the likes of Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sunderland this term – but some strong defensive performances during other games has been key to their success – holding onto slender leads to maximise their points tally.

Rahman was a much-needed addition with Junior Hoilett not a natural wing-back and Nesta Guinness-Walker still very inexperienced at this level – and has come in to strengthen a defence that will be hoping to be consistent between now and the end of the season.

Believing the team’s performance will be crucial in bringing the squad closer together, the Ghanaian also took time to thank the supporters last night.

He posted: “Best way to go into the international break.

“It’s performances like this that forms an unbreakable bond within a squad.

“Thanks for the support as always. Up the Ding.”

The Verdict:

Following such a disappointing result in midweek, the Berkshire outfit needed to end this set of games on a high and they will be glad that they’ve managed to do so, especially after missing chances to put the game to bed.

These missed chances could have proven to be costly and that would have lowered morale – but they got away with it in the end and during the break – they won’t need to think about how many opportunities they wasted.

The positive thing though is the fact they are creating chances and that could be a good sign of things to come, though they will be hoping to be a bit more consistent after the international break.

Rahman may have been part of a leaky defence last season – but his experience should pay dividends defensively and his new role at wing-back will provide him with extra protection.

And unlike last season, he has competition for a starting spot so that should help to maximise his performance levels, something that will only go on to help the team.