Baba Rahman from Chelsea to West Brom: Is it a good move? Would he start? What does he offer?

West Brom are once again looking to make use of the Premier League loan market.

As per reports, Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman is a target for Steve Bruce’s side, with the player nowhere near the first team picture at Stamford Bridge.

The above reports suggest that the Baggies face competition from Reading over any potential deal, with the Ghanaian having spent the 2021/22 season out on loan with the Royals.

With the above in mind, here, we’ve examined three key aspects of the transfer.

Is it a good signing?

It has the potential to be so for both the player and the club.

Rahman is still tied to Chelsea for a further two years, and he is clearly not going to get much, if any, game time at Stamford Bridge this season.

As such, a loan or permanent move away is a must, and doing so to a club that have the talent to compete at the sharp end of the Championship would be a decent move.

Rahman was happy enough to go to Reading last season and West Brom represent a significant step up at present.

Would he start?

It’s hard to say whether or not he would be a starter, to be honest.

He obviously has ability to play at Championship level, however, West Brom already have a very capable full-back in Conor Townsend.

It would be harsh on Townsend to be dropped, but the Baggies could do with some quality depth and competition in the position.

Rahman’s arrival could facilitate young full-back Zac Ashworth heading out on loan for regular game time.

What does he offer?

Having racked up a number of appearances in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and the Premier League, it is clear West Brom would be getting a quality option should this deal go through.

Rahman is strong in the tackle but is perhaps a modern full-back in the sense that he is stronger in attack than he is defending.

He is full of energy and will get up and down the flank with the ball well, however, his delivery when in attacking areas is not so consistent.

This is perhaps evidenced by the lack of assists he has gained throughout the years.

All in all, though, having had so many loan spells and thus experienced working under plenty of managers, there likely aren’t many styles Rahman hasn’t seen, meaning he should be able to adapt and fit in well if he does arrive at The Hawthorns.