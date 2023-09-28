Highlights Sunderland will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat and return to winning ways against Sheffield Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson will be eager to keep a clean sheet after the disappointment of conceding a late goal in the last match.

Players like Trai Hume, Luke O'Nien, and Niall Huggins have been given opportunities due to injuries and departures and will likely feature in the starting line-up.

Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship on Friday night.

The Black Cats will be looking to return to winning ways after they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Tony Mowbray's side as they failed to capitalise on their dominance, with Jobe Bellingham, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts all going close.

The Bluebirds had struggled to create chances throughout the game, but they snatched all three points in the 87th minute when Mark McGuinness headed home Ryan Wintle's corner to end Sunderland's five-match unbeaten run.

The Black Cats dropped down to fifth in the table following the defeat, but it is an excellent chance to bounce back against a Wednesday site who currently sit bottom having picked up just two points from their first eight league games.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Sunderland could line up against the Owls.

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has remained the Black Cats' first choice goalkeeper this season despite the arrival of Nathan Bishop from Manchester United in the summer, and the academy product put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract last week.

The 23-year-old was rarely called into action against Cardiff, but after the disappointment of conceding late, he will be keen to keep a clean sheet here.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started every league game for Sunderland at right-back this season.

Following Lynden Gooch's departure to Stoke City, the 21-year-old seems to have nailed down his place in the starting line-up.

CB: Luke O'Nien

O'Nien has played in a number of different positions for the Black Cats since his arrival from Wycombe Wanderers in 2018, establishing himself as a firm fan favourite.

Despite being a midfielder by trade, the 28-year-old has been deployed at centre-back this season, wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Corry Evans.

CB: Dan Ballard

Sunderland managed to keep hold of Ballard this summer despite reported interest from West Ham United.

Ballard has started alongside O'Nien at the heart of defence in every league game so far this season, and that should again be the case against Wednesday.

LB: Niall Huggins

It has been tough for Huggins since joining the Black Cats from Leeds United in 2021, with much of his time on Wearside disrupted by injury.

But Huggins has been handed an opportunity in the team after Dennis Cirkin picked up a hamstring injury, and with Cirkin not expected not return until after the international break, he should keep his place.

CM: Dan Neil

Neil was linked with a surprise move to Liverpool on deadline day, but he remained at the Stadium of Light.

The academy graduate has proven to be a more than capable stand-in for Evans in the defensive midfield role in recent months, and he will start again in this one.

RW: Patrick Roberts

It has been a frustrating time for Roberts in recent weeks, starting the last three games on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

However, Mowbray insisted it will not be long until the 26-year-old is back in the starting line-up and after replacing Abdoullah Ba just after the hour mark against Cardiff, he could be given an opportunity against the Owls.

AM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham has starred for the Black Cats since his move from Birmingham City this summer.

The 18-year-old has started all eight league games so far, and he should retain his place once again.

AM: Alex Pritchard

Pritchard's future at the Stadium of Light looked uncertain this summer, with Sunderland said to have been weighing up whether to allow the 30-year-old to depart as they looked to reduce the age of the squad.

The midfielder was limited to substitute appearances in the opening weeks of the season, but he has started the last three games and with Bradley Dack doubtful, he should keep his spot.

LW: Jack Clarke

Mowbray will have been delighted to keep hold of Clarke this summer, with the club reportedly rejecting four bids from Burnley for the 22-year-old, the last of which was in excess of £10 million.

Clarke has been in outstanding form so far this season, scoring five goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

ST: Mason Burstow

There is a lot of pressure on Burstow to provide the goals for the Black Cats this season following the departure of Ross Stewart to Southampton.

Luis Hemir Semedo and Nazariy Rusyn will both be pushing to start, but Mowbray is likely to stick with Burstow and the on-loan Chelsea man will be keen to open his account for the club.