Highlights Sunderland returns home after consecutive away wins and aims to continue their winning streak against Cardiff City.

Winger Jack Clarke has been instrumental in their recent victories and will be a key player in this match.

Coach Tony Mowbray is likely to stick with a consistent starting lineup, including goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and versatile defender Luke O'Nien.

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light this Saturday as they prepare to welcome Cardiff City.

The Black Cats have just played consecutive away games in the Championship, first at QPR and then at Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

The Wearsiders claimed all three points in both games, with winger Jack Clarke being a huge influence in both victories.

This will be Sunderland’s first game at home since their 5-0 demolition of Southampton, and Tony Mowbray will be keen to continue from where they left off.

Another three points for Mowbray’s side on Saturday could see them end the weekend in fourth place.

So, as the game edges ever closer, here at Football League World, we have predicted the Sunderland starting XI for their clash against Cardiff…

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has cemented his place as Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper, even with Nathan Bishop arriving in the summer.

So, as expected, he will start the game against the Bluebirds in goal.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume is another player who seems to have nailed down a position in Mowbray’s starting XI.

The defender has started all seven league games this season and will be expected to do so once again this weekend.

CB: Luke O’Nien

Mr. Versatility has found a new position in this Sunderland team and is forming a solid partnership with fellow defender Daniel Ballard.

O’Nien is heavily relied upon by the Sunderland boss, and given the result during the week, there is an expectation that will not change.

CB: Daniel Ballard

Ballard will be looked after by Sunderland given his recent injury concerns, but as mentioned, he is forming a solid partnership with O'Nien, and that will continue in this game.

LB: Niall Huggins

At the start of the season, Huggins was struggling for game time, but since coming in against QPR and then Blackburn, the defender has taken his new role well.

So, with uncertainty around Dennis Cirkin, Huggins will be expected to start once again at left-back.

CDM: Dan Neil

In this formation, Mowbray relies on the ability of Dan Neil to bring that protection to his back four.

That will be expected again this weekend, and with the midfielder grabbing his second goal of the league season on Wednesday, he will be keen to add to that tally.

RM: Patrick Roberts

This may be the only change that Mowbray makes to his starting XI, and it will see Abdoullah Ba come out of the team and see the return of Patrick Roberts.

The winger was taken out of the side most recently due to transfer speculation, but has returned in the wins of QPR and Blackburn and, therefore, may be handed a start against Cardiff this weekend.

Roberts will be looking to get off the mark in terms of goals and assists, as he has yet to do so in his five games.

CM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham has taken to life at Sunderland very well and is already becoming a big hit with the club’s supporters.

The midfielder has started all seven league games so far, and with the way he is playing, there seems no reason why he wouldn’t start this game as well.

CM: Alex Pritchard

Pritchard was expected to leave the Black Cats in the summer transfer window, but a move failed to happen.

But that hasn’t stopped Mowbray from using the midfielder; in fact, he got his first start on Wednesday, and Pritchard repaid the faith by setting up one of the goals.

Given the team’s performance and how Pritchard played, he may be expected to retain his place for this game.

LM: Jack Clarke

Clarke is arguably the first name on the teamsheet for Sunderland every week, and Saturday is no different.

The winger comes into this game in red-hot form and will be looking to add to his three goals from the past week.

ST: Mason Burstow

Burstow joined the Black Cats on loan from Chelsea in the summer, and after being given a chance to get up to speed, the forward has started the last two games.

He is yet to get off the mark in front of goal and is yet to play 90 minutes, but Sunderland need a proper number nine, and he will be expected to lead the line once again on Saturday.