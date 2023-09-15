After a resounding victory over Southampton prior to the international break, Sunderland will be aiming to maintain their momentum when they face Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road this weekend.

Having endured quite a mixed start to the new season, the Black Cats head into Saturday’s fixture in 9th place after their 5-0 romping over the Saints a fortnight ago, with seven points taken from their opening five league matches.

Following the two-week break, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray will be hoping his side can show those types of performances on a more consistent basis as they look to make a charge into the top six.

With an opportunity to put together a good run of form, Football League World predicts whowe think will make up the starting XI for Sunderland in W12 on Saturday afternoon.

GK: Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old has asserted himself as the Sunderland number one having started every Championship game the club has played since the beginning of last season, so he should keep his place between the sticks.

RB: Trai Hume

With fellow full-back Timothee Pembele still building his fitness up after a long-term injury earlier this year, Hume looks set to keep his place after starting all of Sunderland’s opening five league games.

CB: Daniel Ballard

Despite suffering an injury scare while on international duty with Northern Ireland, Ballard was passed fit for their second game against Kazakhstan and should be available for the Black Cats this weekend.

CB: Luke O’Nien

Continuing to partner Ballard in central defence should be Luke O’Nien, who has been a mainstay in the Sunderland backline since the beginning of last campaign.

With the club captain having started their first five Championship fixtures, he looks set to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

LB: Dennis Cirkin

Completing the defence is Dennis Cirkin, who has completed every single minute of the new Championship campaign so far.

After nailing down the left-back spot as his own, the former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate will be keen to use his attacking attributes to help break down the QPR side.

CM: Dan Neil

Starting off the midfield partnership is Dan Neil, who has been a regular starter since the 2021/22 campaign on Wearside.

Despite a shock deadline day link to Liverpool, the 21-year-old remained at the Stadium of Light and continued to ply his trade in the second tier.

With a goal and assist notched from five Championship games, Neil is expected to retain his starting spot.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Next up is Pierre Ekwah, who dazzled the Sunderland faithful with his performance against Southampton a fortnight ago.

In a dominating display, the former French youth international fired in a first half brace for his first professional goals for the club.

Looking to push on and continue his rich vein of form, Ekwah should start once again.

RM: Patrick Roberts

The only change to the side comes in the form of Patrick Roberts, with Mowbray confirming in his pre-match press conference that the 26-year-old will be back in the squad after missing their last two outings with a hamstring issue.

Despite the impressive work by Abdoullah Ba against the Saints, Roberts could relegate him back to the bench and add a much-needed directness and forward-thinking threat to the Black Cats attacking line.

LM: Jack Clarke

On the opposite side is Jack Clarke, who has established himself as one of Sunderland’s most creative outlets.

The 22-year-old has thrived in red and white under Mowbray, with his nine goals and 12 assists a key reason for their top six finish on the final day of last season.

After starting this campaign with two goals from his first five starts, Clarke is set to be called upon heavily again for some attacking purpose.

CAM: Bradley Dack

Playing in the number 10 role is Bradley Dack, who has teamed up with Mowbray for a second time after their previous connections at Blackburn Rovers.

With his career ravaged by injuries of recent note, Dack will be hoping a consistent run of game time will see him perform back to his best in the Championship.

After netting in his previous game against Southampton, the London-born attacking midfielder should keep his place to try and continue his form in front of goal.

ST: Jobe Bellingham

Finishing off the XI is Jobe Bellingham, with the 17-year-old set to lead the line once again.

A tweak in the system over the last few games has seen Bellingham play up front, with his offensive capability demonstrated after he netted a brace against Rotherham United.

It worked well against the Saints so Mowbray may resist making a change despite Mason Burstow knocking on the door.