Azeez, Long, Wickham: The Reading FC weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

After a poor season last year which saw Reading finish 21st in the table and just clear of the relegation zone, the side are now looking to have more success next season.

The Royals are under transfer restrictions meaning they will be looking to do their business on a lot of free transfers this summer.

However, Paul Ince will also be keen to get what he can for any players departing the club.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news coming out of Reading.

Femi Azeez

The 21-year-old striker was out of contract with Reading this summer and although he had been offered a new contract by Reading, his future was uncertain with it reported that Go Ahead Eagles and Famalicao were both interested in the player.

However, according to journalist Jacque Talbot, Reading have now got the youngster on a new deal until 2024.

Last season, the player only made13 Championship appearances for Reading but had a season that was hindered by injuries.

Ince will be hoping the versatile attacking player can stay fit throughout the season and have a bigger part to play next season.

Shane Long

Southampton announced at the end of last week that the 35-year-old would be leaving the Saints following the expiration of his contract with the club.

Head of football operations at Reading Mark Bowen has confirmed that his side are interested in gaining Long’s services as he is now a free agent.

The forward set six years with Reading at the start of his career so there is an emotive link already there between the player and the club.

Whether the Royals will be able to land him is yet to be seen, but there is certainly interest there.

Connor Wickham

According to Berkshire Live, out of contract forward Wickham is currently on loan with the Royals.

The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving MK Dons following the end of his contract.

Wickham made 15 league appearances for the Dons last season scoring a goal in that time but also struggled with injury.

You can see why this would be a tempting signing on a free transfer but Ince would be hoping the player could keep fit.

Providing he has a good pre-season with them, there’s no reason we couldn’t see this transfer happen.