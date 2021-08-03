Azeez in: On paper, is this Reading FC’s best XI that Veljko Paunovic can field right now?

Reading are set to go into the 2021/22 season without having made a single signing during the summer, leaving the club looking light in several departments.

Sam Baldock, Sone Aluko, Sam Walker and Tennai Watson were all released by the club in the summer, with Omar Richards opting against signing a new deal in favour of joining former Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Michael Olise departing the Select Car Leasing Stadium to link up with Crystal Palace.

Because of these departures with no one coming the other way due to their EFL-imposed transfer embargo, the Royals have been forced to utilise some of their younger players in pre-season and their hand may be forced once again as they face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Teenagers Femi Azeez and Ethan Bristow may be given ago – but who else is in the frame to start in Staffordshire?

We take a look at one of the best lineups manager Veljko Paunovic could put out on Saturday afternoon.