Ayoub Assal starts: How we expect AFC Wimbledon to line up against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday

AFC Wimbledon suffered a gut-crushing late defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Lee Gregory winning it for the Owls in second half additional time.

It was an improved performance in Mark Bowen’s first game in charge and Ayoub Assal, scorer of the equaliser, even had a chance to put the Dons in front in the second half, only to be denied by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Wednesday have been very impressive at home recently, dispatching Cambridge United 6-0 a few weeks ago and there were plenty of positives for Bowen to take in preparing for the visit of Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening.

Here, we are predicting Bowen to name an unchanged side to take on the Addicks at Plough Lane…

The 3-5-2 system seemed to make Wimbledon harder to break down and if it was not for some excellent deliveries into the box, the Dons would have yielded a very respectable result from Hillsborough.

Charlton have nothing to play for and were beaten 2-1 at home to Lincoln City on Saturday, with Alex Gilbey sent off for two yellow cards in the first half.

Wimbledon have had some memorable tussles with the Addicks in recent years and will be hoping that the occasion of a South London derby can inspire the players under the lights.

Bowen was victorious in his last match against the Addicks, in charge of Reading in the Championship in 2019/20, and he will have a good idea of how they are going to set up, with Johnnie Jackson religiously sticking to a 3-5-2 system since stepping into the role in late October.