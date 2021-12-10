Aynsley Pears starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Bournemouth on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to back up their recent victory over Preston North End by securing a positive result in their showdown with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ben Brereton Diaz netted what turned out to be the winning goal at Ewood Park last weekend as he planted a header past Lilywhites goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

As a result of this triumph, Blackburn closed the gap between them and Bournemouth to seven points in the league standings.

Rovers will be determined to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by beating the Cherries tomorrow when they head to the Vitality Stadium.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Blackburn could line up against Bournemouth…

Having utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation in the club’s recent clash with Preston, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is set to stick with this particular set up on Saturday.

With goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski still struggling with his fitness, Aynsley Pears will be handed another opportunity to impress in this fixture.

Pears claimed his second clean-sheet in as many games against Preston and will be determined to produce another assured display in tomorrow’s showdown with the Cherries.

Jan Paul van Hecke will feature alongside Scott Wharton and Darragh Lenihan in central-defence whilst Ryan Nyambe and Harry Pickering are set to occupy the wing-back positions.

Lewis Travis will be partnered in the heart of midfield by Joe Rothwell who is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.99 in the Championship.

John Buckley is set to line up in a more advanced central role behind Reda Khadra and Brereton Diaz.

Khadra has provided three direct goal contributions in his last five appearances for Blackburn whilst Brereton Diaz has managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions at this level this season.

In order to secure a positive result in this fixture, Blackburn will need this particular duo to step up to the mark once again this weekend.