Ayman Benarous reacts following another serious Bristol City injury setback

Bristol City have confirmed that Ayman Benarous is facing another period on the sidelines after a recurrence of his ACL injury.

Benarous picked up the initial injury towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign, which had proved to be a breakthrough one for the 19-year-old.

He’d featured 12 times across the Championship and FA Cup, with that knee injury an obvious setback, albeit one that should have now seen him approaching his return.

However, that’s unfortunately not been the case for the teenager, with Bristol City confirming on Wednesday that a recurrence of that ACL injury has forced Benarous back under the knife for more surgery.

Despite that devastating injury blow, there was an upbeat reaction from Benarous on Twitter as he thanked well wishers.

“One again, thank you for all your messages I appreciate every single one of them,” he wrote alongside a series of emojis. “It will be a long road to recovery but that feeling when I step onto the pitch again will make it all worth it.”

The Verdict

What devastating news this is.

It’s never nice to see any football pick up ACL injuries like this, let alone a teenager that’s still very much finding his way in the game.

As Benarous states, it’s a long road back now and he’s going to have to keep a positive mindset through what might be some really tough times.

Fingers crossed he’s got a good support network around him and we see him back in action sooner rather than later.

