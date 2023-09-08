Daniel Farke has a strong squad at his disposal with Leeds United in the Championship.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the Whites, and they are expected to be vying for promotion under the two-time second tier winner.

With the transfer window now shut, here, we take a look at the best XI the German could field for the remainder of the Championship season.

GK - Illan Meslier

Leeds do not have a lack of goalkeepers, but the current number-one is their most experienced option, in the form of 23-year-old Frenchman, Illan Meslier.

He has over 100 appearances for the club but it has been a bit of a surprise to some that Meslier has been in between the sticks for every league game so far, with some expecting hat he would depart this summer and that is why Karl Darlow was signed from Newcastle.

The Frenchman remains at Elland Road past the deadline, though, and it appears that he is Farke's first-choice stopper. He looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season.

RB - Djed Spence

Spence is clearly the club's best right-back, and his short cameo against Sheffield Wednesday proved that.

Despite Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, and Jamie Shackleton all capable of operating there, none have the quality Spence has shown at this level before with Nottingham Forest. Ayling's early season struggles should also make this a decision that Farke makes very soon.

The 23-year-old would start for almost every side in the league and is a serious upgrade in terms of quality and speed as well. The Whites are well stocked with depth if he is injured, too.

CB - Joe Rodon

The centre-back made his full debut against West Bromwich Albion and impressed, showing good quality on the ball. His carrying and passing were beneficial in breaking lines for the Whites.

Leeds will hope for more of that, with Liam Cooper sidelined for some time with a ruptured plantar fascia, it gives the chance for other options to impress, such as Rodon, who was given the nod ahead of Charlie Cresswell and should retain his place.

He has more quality on the ball than Cresswell and a partnership is developing at the heart of Farke's defence at present.

CB - Pascal Struijk

Considering the dearth of options at the heart of the defence, Struijk is perhaps the most obvious option as the only senior naturally left-sided centre-back available.

Cresswell and Ayling could also be used here, but Struijk has been one of Leeds' best players so far this term, and rightfully should retain his place. Rodon and Struijk has a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further.

He has been excellent so far this season, and also captained the side on occasion as well, proving he is a growing influence within the Leeds first-team squad.

LB - Sam Byram

The 29-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust; however, Byram is also building up his fitness after many years of injury issues. He is in need of more match sharpness and could be given the nod ahead of Leo Hjelde.

The other senior option that could stake a claim is Junior Firpo, but he too has struggled with injury issues for much of his career, which opens the door for Byram.

He could, of course, be utilised at right-back but is much more likely to be trusted for Farke the left-back role. Spence will play high and wide on the right-hand side, which should allow for Byram to invert and tuck in from the left-back spot.

CM - Glen Kamara

Kamara is an excellent addition to Leeds’ midfield, especially if he is paired alongside a holding midfielder as part of a brand new double-pivot. Leeds need to be able to dominate teams this season under Farke, and the potential of a pair working in tandem is an exciting one for Leeds fans.

His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability into attacking areas from midfield make him a superb option next to a more defensive-minded option to dovetail with. Kamara should be afforded the opportunity and license to get forward more next to a defensive-mid as a box-to-box player.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Archie Gray so far, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional, so Kamara can take the burden off his young shoulders.

CM - Ethan Ampadu

Arguably Leeds' best player so far this season, Ampadu should once retain his spot for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray or Kamara at the base of midfield.

The 22-year-old will remain a sure-fire starter this season and has settled in perfectly since joining from Chelsea. He will be tasked with picking up the danger men of the opposition whilst also instigating attacks from deep.

Despite the signing of Ilia Gruev, Ampadu will be Farke's man in the pivot, but Gruev gives Farke strong depth of options.

RW - Crysencio Summerville

Summerville was left on the bench against Ipswich but has recently returned from an injury sustained on the opening day clash with Cardiff City. The Dutchman could be a key player for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old will need to build up some sharpness and fitness again, and the Whites are particularly strong out wide, meaning they can afford to drop other players to stay fresh at times, but the Dutchman should be a shoo-in when fit.

Many of Leeds' other wingers have quality, but none are as good on the right as Summerville, who has the potential to make this position his own and form a strong right side with Spence for the rest of the season.

CAM - Joel Piroe

His signing was a timely boost, and he is already off the mark thanks to a goal against Ipswich. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that.

He is not a natural creator but can be utilised as a nine or ten due to his skillset, with the forward playing as more of a secondary striker in his two outings so far, as opposed to a playmaker.

The Whites needed a number 10 this summer, ideally; but simply have to find a way of playing Piroe somewhere, be that as the lone striker, or just off a centre-forward like Rutter or Bamford.

LW - Willy Gnonto

The winger is back in contention, having rejoined the first-team fold and scored upon his return against Ipswich. Leeds have a lot of wingers in their squad at present, but not many are as talented as the Italy international.

Dan James and Jaidon Anthony will be stern competition for his starting berth, and both will have their role in the side, but neither are as technically gifted, leaving Gnonto as the best available option on the left flank with the chance to make the position his own.

Leeds' lack of a creative midfielder gives Summerville and Gnonto more responsibility to be progressive and penetrative in the final third and both have the potential to do so and develop in the second tier to grow further into the senior team this season.

CF - Georginio Rutter

Rutter is clearly not a lone striker, but Leeds are short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Bamford, meaning he has the opportunity to make the spot his own.

Rutter's skillset suits a wide berth far more than as a centre-forward, or to play as part of a front two, but Farke evidently wishes to develop Piroe and Rutter as a pairing allowing him the chance to make the position his own.

The three senior options give the Whites depth, as well as Mateo Joseph, who has been superb for Leeds' youth side. It is one of the strongest and most competitive areas of the team at present.