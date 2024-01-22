Highlights Middlesbrough aims to secure their place in the EFL Cup final for the first time since 2004.

They will be without several key players due to various reasons.

Manager Michael Carrick may choose a starting XI with Tom Glover in goal and Hayden Hackney as a key midfielder.

Middlesbrough will be looking to secure their place in the final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The Championship side take a 1-0 lead to London, following their victory over Mauricio Pochettino's team at The Riverside Stadium courtesy of Hayden Hackney's goal a fortnight ago.

Middlesbrough last five results Date Opposition Competition Score 01/01 Coventry City Championship Lost 3-1 06/01 Aston Villa FA Cup Lost 1-0 09/01 Chelsea EFL Cup Won 1-0 13/01 Millwall Championship Won 3-1 20/01 Rotherham United Championship Drew 1-1 As of 22nd January 2024

Boro will now be looking to secure their place in the final of the competition for the first time since they won the trophy back in 2004.

However, they will have to do that without several first-team players, who are unavailable for a range of reasons.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the starting XI Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could name to face Chelsea on Tuesday, using a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper: Tom Glover

With first choice stopper Seny Dieng still on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal, Glover ought to once again start between the posts at Stamford Bridge.

Left-Back: Lukas Engel

With Alex Bangura yet to return from a hamstring injury suffered in the first leg of the tie, Lukas Engel looks well set to keep his place on the left-hand side of Middlesbrough's defence for this one.

Centre Back: Matt Clarke

With Darragh Lenihan out for the season and Paddy McNair only just back from an injury issue of his own, Matt Clarke ought to be another who keeps his place in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Centre Back: Dael Fry

A long-serving and ever-reliable part of Middlesbrough's backline, Dael Fry is one player who will surely relish the chance to help take the club to Wembley as much as any other.

Right-Back: Rav van den Berg

With Leeds loanee Luke Ayling cup-tied, Rav van den Berg could come in on the right of defence for Middlesbrough, a role he has filled on several occasions this season.

Centre Midfield: Hayden Hackney

A key man in Middlesbrough's midfield and their matchwinner from the first leg, Hackney is another who looks a certainty to start for Carrick's side against Chelsea.

Centre Midfield: Dan Barlaser

With club captain Jonny Howson still a doubt due to injury, Barlaser could be set to keep his place in the centre of midfield from the start on Tuesday night.

Left Wing: Morgan Rogers

Despite all the speculation around his future recently, Rogers is still a Middlesbrough player for now, and with the absence of other attacking options, he may have to do a job for them here.

Attacking Midfield: Matt Crooks

January signing Finn Azaz is ineligible after playing in this competition while on loan at Plymouth earlier in the season, which could open the door for Crooks to return to the XI at Stamford Bridge.

Right Wing: Marcus Forss

Isaiah Jones is a doubt after being forced off with a hamstring problem in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Rotherham, so Forss, who replaced him in that game and scored, could get the nod from the start.

Centre Forward: Josh Coburn

Emmanuel Latte Lah is still out with an injury picked up in the first leg, while Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood is also cup-tied, so Middlesbrough may need to look to Coburn to lead the line here.