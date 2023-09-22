Leeds United host Watford at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, with the Whites in search of a first home league win of the campaign.

The Whites have drawn 2-2 with Cardiff City, 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion, and 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday so far in their games at home.

Leeds won both fixtures the last season that they played Watford, with a 1-0 win over Watford at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa, and a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road under Jesse Marsh.

It's all change for both sides now, as Leeds are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

Watford were in Leeds' position last season, having recently suffered relegation of their own. However, they endured a bitterly disappointing campaign finishing mid-table in 11th place.

They are currently 14th heading into the game on Saturday, with two wins and three draws in their opening seven games so far. Leeds, meanwhile, are a point ahead with two wins and four draws in their first games under new management.

Another stern test awaits Farke, who is now unbeaten with Leeds in five games in the league. Watford have been an impressive team to watch under Valerien Ismael, even if their results haven't placed them in the top half.

Farke said as much in his pre-match press conference, he said: "They're definitely one of the teams who will try to be top six when May comes. I'm quite respectful."

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of his third league win as manager of Leeds as he looks to take three points off Watford and get his side into the play-offs.

GK: Illan Meslier

This has been an unchanged position all eason in the league for Farke. Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options, but the current number-one is their most talented option, in the form of the 23-year-old.

When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season. Meslier also has three clean sheets in a row so dropping him would be nonsensical without an injury issue forcing Farke into turning to Karl Darlow.

RB: Jamie Shackleton

Djed Spence is evidently the club's most talented right-back, and his short cameo against Sheffield Wednesday proved that. His recovery pace will suit the high and wide right-back role more than Luke Ayling or Shackleton, in Farke's system.

Although mainly a central-midfielder by trade, Shackleton is a versatile player, capable of multiple roles and could have a starting berth over Ayling, who has struggled in recent games in spite of the clean sheets. Although, it would not be a surprise for Farke to stick with Leeds' vice-captain, he could be tempted to play Shackleton for his superior athleticism on the right-hand side.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Joe Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' starting right-sided centre-back. He has more quality on the ball than Charlie Cresswell and a partnership is developing at the heart of Farke's defence at present alongside Struijk.

Struijk has been one of Leeds' best players so far this term, and rightfully should keep his spot in the team. Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further when fit. However, the red card will likely see Farke revert back to his starting pairing on the opening game of the season, with Struijk on the right side despite being left-footed.

CB: Liam Cooper

Although Farke may be tempted to keep Struijk in a position he has excelled in by playing Cresswell on the right side, it is more likely that he turns to the experience and seniority of Cooper. He will operate on the left, which potentially imbalances the Whites in terms of their ball progression.

Cooper and Struijk were paired with one another on the opening game of the season against Cardiff City, prior to Rodon's arrival. Leeds' club captain may not be first-choice this season but has returned to action recently following a plantar fascia issue sustained early on in the campaign.

LB: Sam Byram

The 30-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust from their time spent at Norwich together; however, Byram is also being protected somewhat by the German as builds up his fitness after many years of injury issues. He was rested in mid-week so should come back in for the Watford clash.

The other senior option that could stake a claim is Shackleton, but he is less of a natural left-back than Byram. Although, he was superb against Millwall there, linking up well with Willy Gnonto and offering fantastic ball progression down the left-hand side for Leeds. His experience is showing his quality, and he should regain his spot, which would mean Ayling dropping out.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara's hardly had much chance to shine but should come in soon for Archie Gray, who looked particularly fatigued in the latter stages of the Hull City game. The Fin's ball retention under pressure and carrying ability into attacking areas from midfield make him a superb option next to a more defensive-minded option like Ethan Ampadu or Ilia Gruev as a more box-to-box player with license to roam forwards.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Gray so far, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional, so Kamara can take the burden off his young shoulders and should be given a full debut very soon, even if he is still building fitness and sharpness and unable to complete a full 90 minutes himself.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds' player of the month for August has been outstanding so far. Ampadu should retain his spot for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray, Kamara, or Gruev at the base of midfield. Although, he is another player to have played every game so far for Leeds in league and cup.

The 23-year-old will be tasked with picking up Watford's danger men around the Leeds box whilst also instigating attacks from deep. Farke admitted he has been carrying a knock this week ahead of the Hull clash, so perhaps he's one to rest soon but not on Saturday in such a key game.

RW: Dan James

James had a tough game against the Tigers but should keep his place following an injury to Willy Gnonto. He started the game against his former side and many promising attacks broke down for Leeds, with James guilty of some of those instances.

Jaidon Anthony may be pushing for a starting berth soon, but Farke tends not to make too many changes unless enforced, so will probably allow James another chance to impress. He assisted off the bench against Millwall and his speed can be a threat in behind, as long as he is utilised as a touchline winger, as opposed to a free roaming one, as seen against Hull.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe is already off the mark thanks to goals against Ipswich and Millwall, making it three in four games in a Leeds shirt, but three in three games on the road. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep.

Piroe will play as the second-striker at Elland Road, but he has not been afforded space to play and attack the box in those games so far. He will hope there are more chances in a game which could be more open with the Hornets than previous games at home for Leeds. He will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville was left on the bench against Ipswich Town but has recently returned from an injury sustained in the opening day clash with Cardiff City. The Dutchman played against Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall, but had to replace Gnonto from the bench against the Tigers.

With the Italian injured, many of Leeds' other wingers have the quality, but none are as good as Summerville, who was excellent from the bench in the Hull game. He has been one of Leeds' best performers when fit, too. Albeit, due to the fixture congestion, it would not be a surprise to see Anthony receive a start soon for one of Summerville or James.

CF: Georginio Rutter

Rutter is not perfectly suited to playing as a lone striker, but Leeds and Farke have shown signs of developing him there with Piroe in just behind the Frenchman. Farke remains short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Bamford, meaning he has the opportunity to stake a real claim, and should be in line to start again following his fantastic display at the Den two games ago.

Rutter's skillset suits a wide berth far more than as a centre-forward, or to play as part of a front two, but Farke evidently wishes to develop Piroe and Rutter as a pairing and the Watford clash provides yet another opportunity for both to impress in tandem as they have done in previous fixtures. Rutter's carrying ability and agility provide the former with space to explore.