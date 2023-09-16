Highlights Leeds United head to London to face Millwall in search of their second league win of the season, renewing their rivalry.

Leeds and Millwall have both spent the majority of the past decade in the Championship, but this will be their first clash since 2019/20 due to Leeds' promotion to the top-flight.

Millwall currently sit ahead of Leeds in the league with two wins and a draw, but a victory for Leeds would take them above their Southern rivals in the standings.

Leeds United head to London on Sunday to face Millwall, with the Whites in search of a second league win of the campaign.

Although it is not a derby game, the two share a fierce rivalry and have faced each other many times in recent years, with both spending the majority of the last decade in the Championship.

However, it will be the first clash since 2019/20, with Leeds in the top-flight for the last three seasons. Millwall themselves finished just outside of the play-offs last term and will be hoping to go one better this season.

The Lions sit just ahead of Leeds with two wins and a draw in their three games. Leeds are one point and three places behind, having won once with a further three draws. A win would take them above their Southern rivals. It's the first game back since the international break, with neither side playing since September 2nd.

Both sides will have had plenty of chances to assess their squads further in recent weeks and with the transfer window now shut. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Daniel Farke could put out in search of his second league win as manager of Leeds as he looks to take three points off Millwall at The Den.

GK - Illan Meslier

Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options, but the current number-one is their most talented option, in the form of 23-year-old Frenchman, Illan Meslier.

Meslier has been in between the sticks for every league game so far and it appears that he is Farke's first-choice stopper. When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season.

RB - Jamie Shackleton

Djed Spence is evidently the club's most talented right-back, and his short cameo against Sheffield Wednesday proved that. His recovery pace will suit the high and wide right-back role more than Luke Ayling or Jamie Shackleton, but he is a doubt for the game.

Although mainly a central-midfielder by trade, Shackleton is a versatile player, capable of multiple roles and should have a starting berth over Ayling, who has struggled in recent games. Although, it would not be a surprise for Farke to stick with Leeds' vice-captain, he could be tempted to play Shackleton for his athleticism.

CB - Joe Rodon

Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' right-sided centre-back. He has more quality on the ball than Charlie Cresswell and a partnership is developing at the heart of Farke's defence at present.

The 25-year-old should retain his place ahead of the former Millwall loanee, although Cresswell will be itching to start and impress against his old side. Rodon's performances have been more than decent since his arrival at Elland Road.

CB - Pascal Struijk

Given the plantar fascia injury sustained by Liam Cooper recently, Struijk is perhaps the most obvious option as the only senior naturally left-sided centre-back available.

Cresswell and Ayling could also be used here, but Struijk has been one of Leeds' best players so far this term, and rightfully should keep his spot in the team. Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further.

LB - Sam Byram

The 29-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust; however, Byram is also building up his fitness after many years of injury issues, and is also returning from an issue sustained against Ipswich Town prior to the break.

The other senior option that could stake a claim is Shackleton, but he is less of a natural left-back than Byram. However, Shackleton performed well in the game against Sheffield Wednesday and could retain his spot against his former club in this role, leaving Ayling to play at right-back once more.

CM - Archie Gray

The 17-year-old looked mature beyond his years in his first competitive Leeds games, and has been an ever-present so far in the league as part of Farke's double-pivot.

Big things are expected of Gray and you can expect the teenager to keep his spot in the starting lineup whilst Glen Kamara builds up fitness. The Fin has had few minutes with Rangers this season and missed much of pre-season, paving the way for Gray to keep his spot.

CM - Ethan Ampadu

Leeds' player of the month for August has been outstanding so far. Ampadu should retain his spot for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray, Kamara, or Ilia Gruev at the base of midfield.

The 23-year-old will be tasked with picking up the dangerous men around the Leeds box for Millwall whilst also instigating attacks from deep. He has also played in every league game so far.

RW - Crysencio Summerville

Summerville was left on the bench against Ipswich but has recently returned from an injury sustained in the opening day clash with Cardiff City. The Dutchman played against Sheffield Wednesday and will almost certainly start against the Lions.

Many of Leeds' other wingers have quality, but none are as good on the right as Summerville, who has the potential to make this position his own and form a strong right side with Spence in the future. He has been one of Leeds' best performers when fit, too.

CAM - Joel Piroe

Piroe is already off the mark thanks to a goal against Ipswich. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward.

Away from home, it makes more sense for Piroe to play as the second-striker than at Elland Road, where he can be afforded more space to play. He is not a natural creator but can be utilised as a nine or ten due to his skillset, with the forward playing as more of a secondary striker in his two outings so far, as opposed to a playmaker.

LW - Willy Gnonto

The winger is back in contention, having rejoined the first-team fold and scored upon his return against Ipswich. Leeds have a lot of wingers in their squad at present, but not many are as talented as the Italy international.

Dan James is returning from injury and Jaidon Anthony signed not long ago, but will be stern competition for his starting berth, and both will have their role in the side; but neither are as technically gifted, leaving Gnonto as the best available option on the left flank at present.

CF - Georginio Rutter

Rutter is clearly not a lone striker, but Leeds are short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Bamford, meaning he has the opportunity to stake a real claim, and should be in line to start at the Den.

Rutter's skillset suits a wide berth far more than as a centre-forward, or to play as part of a front two, but Farke evidently wishes to develop Piroe and Rutter as a pairing and the Millwall clash provides an opportunity for both to impress in tandem.