Ayew delivers verdict on Swansea promotion push

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has said the side are not giving up in their pursuit of promotion, despite a difficult recent run of results.

The Swans have won just one of their last six Championship matches but remain within touch of the playoff places, four points adrift of Preston North End in sixth.

Steve Cooper’s side were minutes away from a win on Saturday away Blackburn Rovers but a 90th minute Bradley Johnson equaliser meant it finished all square at Ewood Park.

Speaking to the club’s official website this week, Ayew said that conceding a last minute goal was disappointing but that the squad were not giving up on promotion.

“The good thing is that we’re now only four points off the play-off places. Obviously, it could have been two, but we have closed the gap,” he said.

“We must try to get three points on Saturday and move closer. We’ll keep fighting until the last day; we’re not going to give up.”

Next up Swansea face league leaders West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium.

The verdict

Swansea have impressed this season and improved on last year’s position, despite the loss of some key players such as Daniel James and Oli McBurnie.

With only four points separating them and the playoffs, it is very much still a possibility but they will need to improve their form.

A loss to the Baggies on Saturday could be damaging, so Cooper will have to coax a top performance out of his players.