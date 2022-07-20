Ayala starts: The strongest Blackburn Rovers XI Tomasson can field as QPR clash looms

It is now little more than a wekk until Blackburn Rovers get their 2022/23 Championship campaign underway, when they host QPR at Ewood Park a week on Saturday.

That game will mark the start of a new era for Rovers, as new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson oversees his first competitive match in charge of the club.

So far however, the Dane will be restricted to picking from players he has inherited at Ewood Park, with Rovers yet to make a senior signing in the summer transfer window, something the club will be looking to change.

For now though, we’ve taken a look at the strongest possible XI Tomasson could name for that clash with QPR based on the players currently available to him at Blackburn, right here.

In goal, Thomas Kaminski is firmly established as the club’s first-choice between the posts after two excellent seasons at Ewood Park, meaning he retains his place between the posts.

At left-back, Harry Pickering showed plenty of promise during his debut campaign with the club looks to have that spot nailed down for the time being.

The departures of captain Darragh Lenihan and Brighton loanee Jan Paul van Hecke since the end of last season, mean that academy product Scott Wharton – who impressed during his first full season as a first-team Rovers regular last campaign – should partner the experienced Danial Ayala at centre back.

Right-back is another area that Rovers have lost their first choice option, with Ryan Nyambe moving on at the end of his contract.

Pre-season selection suggests 24-year-old James Brown, who was signed from Drogheda back in January, could get the nod as things stand, though that may soon change with reports suggesting that the club are closing in on a deal for Barnsley’s Callum Brittain.

Just as he did last season, Lewis Travis is the obvious candidate to continue in the holding midfield role.

Meanwhile, Joe Rothwell’s departure to Bournemouth means that Bradley Dack’s return to full fitness late last season was a timely one, allowing him to bring an attacking impetus from that position, alongside John Buckley.

Upfront, last season’s 22-goal top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz remains at the club for now, so he is an obvious candidate to lead the line for the time being, with Sam Gallagher – arguably the club’s strongest performer in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign – is another who deserves to start.

Completing this front three is Dilan Markanday, who arrived from Tottenham with so much expectation back in January, only to miss out on the vast majority of his first few months as a Blackburn player through injury, meaning the 20-year-old will now be looking to make up for lost time.