Ayala in: As things stand, is this Blackburn Rovers’ best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

It is likely to be a new-look Blackburn Rovers side next season under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The former Malmo boss will most likely revert the team to a flat back-four formation as he marks his stamp on the side.

He has replaced Tony Mowbray, who led the club to an 8th place finish in the Championship last season.

But the 58-year old’s contract expired in the summer, with Rovers moving to bring in the Dane as his successor.

With the likes of Joe Rothwell, Darragh Lenihan and Jacob Davenport all departing, and Ben Brereton Diaz possibly to follow, we take a look at what Blackburn’s best XI looks like as the 2022-23 season approaches…

With Lenihan now gone, it is likely that Daniel Ayala will have to step up into the side until any possible long-term replacement is signed.

He would bring experience to what is an otherwise youthful back four, with the age profile from left to right being 24, 31, 24 and 24 in front of Thomas Kaminski, who is 29-years old.

Tomasson was tactically flexible in Sweden and often switched between a 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1.

Blackburn are more suited to a 4-2-3-1 with their current players, so it would come as no surprise to see the 45-year old use this formation at Ewood Park.

Lewis Travis and John Buckley playing behind Bradley Dack would be the best option available to Tomasson going forward.

Brereton Diaz comfortably takes the berth up front having been one of the most important players to the side under Mowbray last season.

But Sam Gallagher could take his place in the team should he depart, if he can earn the backing of Tomasson in pre-season training.

However, with the Chile international still at the club, Gallagher may have to make do with earning his playing time out wide for the time being.