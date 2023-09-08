Highlights Axel Tuanzebe's decision to join Ipswich Town was heavily influenced by the chance to work with Kieran McKenna again.

Axel Tuanzebe has admitted the chance to work with Kieran McKenna again was key to his decision to join Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town sign Axel Tuanzebe

The centre-back has been a free agent this summer since leaving Manchester United in the summer, and he has been linked with a host of clubs in that period.

Most recently, it was thought that Real Betis were keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, but Ipswich had been in discussions with Tuanzebe for some time, and they announced his arrival on their official site on Friday evening.

That will give the defender a chance to reunite with McKenna, who was Tuanzebe’s coach at Old Trafford during his days in the academy.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Tuanzebe explained the influence of the Ipswich chief was key to his decision to move to Suffolk.

“It feels great to finally get the deal over the line. I had conversations with the manager earlier in the summer, having worked with him previously, and it’s great to have a familiar face. Knowing the calibre of coach he is, it was a good decision to come here because I know the standards he has and how thorough he is.

“The stadium, pitch and training ground are top notch and the group is humble, willing to work and everyone wants to take the Club into a better position. I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

Is this a good signing for Ipswich?

This seems like an outstanding bit of business by Ipswich, as they have brought in someone who has the ability to star at Championship level.

Perhaps the biggest question mark surrounds the fitness of Tuanzebe, as he has had bad luck with injuries in the past. However, if he can stay fit, they are getting a player who is physically strong, quick, and has good quality on the ball.

When you add in the fact he knows McKenna, then it seems like a no-brainer. You only have to see some of the clubs who had been tracking Tuanzebe to see he has a good reputation in the game.

So, on a free, there won’t be many Ipswich fans having any complaints, and he could have a big part to play over the course of the campaign.

What next for Ipswich Town?

Even though Tuanzebe has kept himself fit, the fact he hasn’t had a full pre-season or played competitive football this season means the defender is sure to be behind his teammates.

Therefore, it’s highly unlikely he will be in the starting XI next weekend against Sheffield Wednesday, but he could be in the squad.

The trip to Hillsborough is next up for the Tractor Boys, and they will hope it goes with the form book, as Ipswich are second with 12 points from 15, whereas Wednesday only picked up their first point of the season last time out. Admittedly, it was an impressive one, as they drew at Leeds United, but they have been struggling on their return to the second tier.