‘Awful’, ‘So frustrating’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans rip into 26-y/o after Reading defeat

Charlton Athletic fans have blasted Deji Oshilaja after the defender gave away a first-half penalty in the 1-0 defeat to Reading.

Oshilaja, 26, joined Charlton on a free last summer following his release from AFC Wimbledon. The defender has so far featured 25 times in the Championship this season, but fans haven’t always been impressed by him.

He’s spent most of the season filling in across the defensive line. Today he started at left-back and after giving away a first-half penalty – which George Puscas converted for Reading – his qualities have again been called into the spotlight.

Fans have berated the defender because he was also at fault for the only goal in the Millwall defeat earlier in the month, with many preferring Ben Purrington in the left-back role.

See what the Addicks fans are saying about Oshilaja after today’s result, which sees Charlton remain in 20th-place of the Championship table ahead of the afternoon kick-offs:

Anyone able to come up with a reasonable excuse to playing oshilaja over doughty or Purrington at left back?? #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) July 11, 2020

HT – Oshilaja is not a left back gotta question Bowyers decisions and/or Purringtons commitment. Macca should score and Chuks was onside. Ideal world we are 2-1 up. #cafc — jack (@jackarronscarth) July 11, 2020

Aneke and Oshilaja are nowhere near good enough for this level. #cafc So frustrating — Matt Clark (@MattyClark_25) July 11, 2020

Get Williams on get him and and McGeady on the ball and make things happen. Oshilaja and Bonne need to come off #cafc — Dan (@CAFCKidman) July 11, 2020

I do question if Oshilaja is a footballer tbh. #cafc https://t.co/OclSAWhZTQ — Ben (@hxntcafc) July 11, 2020

Oshilaja 👏🏻 is 👏🏻 not 👏🏻 a 👏🏻 left 👏🏻 back #cafc — jack (@jackarronscarth) July 11, 2020

2 games in a row Oshilaja has been at fault for 2 goals. Not good enough for this team. Awful against Millwall as well #cafc — DYLANNN (@Dylan_Adkinson) July 11, 2020