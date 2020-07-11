Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Awful’, ‘So frustrating’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans rip into 26-y/o after Reading defeat

Charlton Athletic fans have blasted Deji Oshilaja after the defender gave away a first-half penalty in the 1-0 defeat to Reading.

Oshilaja, 26, joined Charlton on a free last summer following his release from AFC Wimbledon. The defender has so far featured 25 times in the Championship this season, but fans haven’t always been impressed by him.

He’s spent most of the season filling in across the defensive line. Today he started at left-back and after giving away a first-half penalty – which George Puscas converted for Reading – his qualities have again been called into the spotlight.

Fans have berated the defender because he was also at fault for the only goal in the Millwall defeat earlier in the month, with many preferring Ben Purrington in the left-back role.

See what the Addicks fans are saying about Oshilaja after today’s result, which sees Charlton remain in 20th-place of the Championship table ahead of the afternoon kick-offs:


