Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Awful response’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans irate at key club figure following press conference

Published

9 mins ago

on

Despite not being out of the race for the play offs just yet, Blackburn Rovers seem likely to spend another season in the Championship next season.

With the likes of Derby and Nottingham Forest’s form on the upturn, the mid-table scene in the second tier is hotting up, and teams that have been in and around the play offs are starting to drop away.

Rovers are one of those teams and they’ve lost their last four games in a row, with a lot of questions being asked due to the quality in their squad.

Even though he’s still scoring goals, Adam Armstrong is not as prolific as he was in the first part of the season and Bradley Dack is still not back to full fitness yet following a knee injury that kept him out for a year.

Only true Blackburn Rovers fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rovers striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22

Which club did Blackburn sign Adam Armstrong from?

A lot of Blackburn fans feel that one man is to blame and that is manager Tony Mowbray, who has been at the helm at Ewood Park for four years now.

Some strange tactical decisions – such as putting Sam Gallagher at right-back for a brief spell against Preston – have overshadowed other things and his blunt comment in a press conference yesterday when he was asked if there were any moments that have stood out in his four years at the club has riled sections of the Rovers fanbase.

Check out some of their responses – they’re not a happy bunch.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Awful response’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans irate at key club figure following press conference

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: