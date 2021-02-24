‘Awful response’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans irate at key club figure following press conference

Despite not being out of the race for the play offs just yet, Blackburn Rovers seem likely to spend another season in the Championship next season.

With the likes of Derby and Nottingham Forest’s form on the upturn, the mid-table scene in the second tier is hotting up, and teams that have been in and around the play offs are starting to drop away.

Rovers are one of those teams and they’ve lost their last four games in a row, with a lot of questions being asked due to the quality in their squad.

Even though he’s still scoring goals, Adam Armstrong is not as prolific as he was in the first part of the season and Bradley Dack is still not back to full fitness yet following a knee injury that kept him out for a year.

A lot of Blackburn fans feel that one man is to blame and that is manager Tony Mowbray, who has been at the helm at Ewood Park for four years now.

Some strange tactical decisions – such as putting Sam Gallagher at right-back for a brief spell against Preston – have overshadowed other things and his blunt comment in a press conference yesterday when he was asked if there were any moments that have stood out in his four years at the club has riled sections of the Rovers fanbase.

Check out some of their responses – they’re not a happy bunch.

Man, thats so sad, seems he’s thrown the towel in — Jimmy (@Jab_bd) February 23, 2021

Couple of comments in there that tell you his time is up. — Neil Maloney (@neilmaloney1) February 23, 2021

Sounds like the writing is on the wall and he's spat his dummy out because people are asking questions. — Reece Cronshaw (@Reece_Cronshaw) February 23, 2021

Completely lost the plot that bkoke — Adam lodge (@lodgie34) February 23, 2021

'Above my pay rank,'….'whichever manager is in charge at the time,'….'no'…. All very petulant. Is the writing on the wall ? — Joseph Mills (@joemills27) February 24, 2021

That's a really….strange…response from Mowbray. — *Ben*C* (@BlackburnBen95) February 23, 2021

Awful response. He knows he's going. — 〰️egerles〰️iggle (@wegerleswiggle) February 23, 2021

Something not right, you'd of thought promotion would've been the answer — andyrtid🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇾 (@6666bigshot) February 23, 2021