‘Awful’, ‘Please stop’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans rip into 30-y/o after Fulham defeat

Fulham hosted and beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-3 today, in what was an exciting Championship affair.

Fulham went into the game today looking to take the race for 2nd right down to the wire. Stoke pulled off a shock win against Brentford earlier in the day, and Scott Parker’s men looked right up for the challenge.

They’d managed a three-goal lead by half-time – Neeskens Kebano scored his first of the season, before Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 25th and 26th.

Wednesday pulled one back shortly after the restart when Atdhe Nuhiu scored from the spot, but the game was put to bed when Kebano made his brace on 73-minutes.

Or so Fulham thought – Wednesday staged a late comeback with Jacob Murphy and Nuhiu again scoring late on, but Fulham scored a fifth through Bobby Reid, and eventually wrapped up the win,

It was another forgetful performance from Garry Monk’s side in all, with one player coming under the spotlight in particular – Barry Bannan.

The Scot has been one of Wednesday’s best over the past few seasons, but the 30-year-old has had an increasingly average season, and Owls fans weren’t afraid to say it after the game:

What the hell is bannan doing today, been awful, everyone slating pelupesy but hes been the much better player, do something bazza — boidy06 (@boidy06) July 18, 2020

Bannan should be banned from set pieces. #swfc — Lee Turton (@LeeTurto) July 18, 2020

Barry Bannan thinking he can play like Gerrard whilst having the ability of Darren Potter #swfc — Eric Lake (@Son_of_god365) July 18, 2020

Bannan – please stop massively over-hitting every pass 🤦🏻‍♂️ #swfc — Steve Turner (@Majortarantino) July 18, 2020

How many times is Bannan going to give the ball away this afternoon. #swfc — Paul Woolfson (@paulwoolfson) July 18, 2020

Pelupessy having a better game than Bannan. #swfc — AMS (@alexmairi) July 18, 2020

Bannan misplaced pass number 20 — Ł (@lvke__) July 18, 2020