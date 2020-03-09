Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Awful player’, ‘Going to destroy the Prem’ – Leeds United outcast’s stunner got a mixed reception from these fans

Published

50 mins ago

on

Grot scores

Leeds United’s out-on-loan forward Jay-Roy Grot scored a sensational second-half goal to help his Vitesse Arnhem side to a 1-0 win over FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

Grot arrived at Elland Road under Thomas Christiansen as one of a number of foreign imports and it was evident that this saw him fail to gel in the team as he struggled to nail down a first-team spot.

It was clear from his arrival that he was a player with a lot of pace and power behind him, given his tremendous stature as a teenager but the rawness of his technique needed some refinement.

In the 2017/18 season, Grot managed one league goal when he nodded home from close range to equalise in the 1-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday before he netted a stunner in the controversial post-season tour of Myanmar.

Marcelo Bielsa’s appointment saw him immediately loaned out to VVV-Venlo for the season where he bagged six goals and three assists, which showed he had something to offer at a decent level. With his return to England in the summer, he was then shipped out to Holland again to Vitesse Arnhem. 

He scored his second goal of the campaign came at the weekend when he collected the ball in his own half following a swift counter-attack before he beat the entire Twente defence to coolly slot past the ‘keeper in the second half.

Grot still has a chance to force his way back into Leeds’ plans if he develops in his loan spell, but it looks like an uphill battle as his form remains patchy.

The Leeds United fans had this to say on his stunning goal…

Are these Leeds United statements true or false?

1 of 15

Leeds United were founded in 1919.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Awful player’, ‘Going to destroy the Prem’ – Leeds United outcast’s stunner got a mixed reception from these fans

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: