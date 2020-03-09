‘Awful player’, ‘Going to destroy the Prem’ – Leeds United outcast’s stunner got a mixed reception from these fans

Leeds United’s out-on-loan forward Jay-Roy Grot scored a sensational second-half goal to help his Vitesse Arnhem side to a 1-0 win over FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

Grot arrived at Elland Road under Thomas Christiansen as one of a number of foreign imports and it was evident that this saw him fail to gel in the team as he struggled to nail down a first-team spot.

It was clear from his arrival that he was a player with a lot of pace and power behind him, given his tremendous stature as a teenager but the rawness of his technique needed some refinement.

In the 2017/18 season, Grot managed one league goal when he nodded home from close range to equalise in the 1-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday before he netted a stunner in the controversial post-season tour of Myanmar.

Marcelo Bielsa’s appointment saw him immediately loaned out to VVV-Venlo for the season where he bagged six goals and three assists, which showed he had something to offer at a decent level. With his return to England in the summer, he was then shipped out to Holland again to Vitesse Arnhem.

He scored his second goal of the campaign came at the weekend when he collected the ball in his own half following a swift counter-attack before he beat the entire Twente defence to coolly slot past the ‘keeper in the second half.

Jay-Roy Grot with a right goal in the Eredivisie yesterday.pic.twitter.com/pM0J0QE0EL — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) March 8, 2020

Grot still has a chance to force his way back into Leeds’ plans if he develops in his loan spell, but it looks like an uphill battle as his form remains patchy.

The Leeds United fans had this to say on his stunning goal…

Should have let the clip roll on, he limped off straight after with a leg problem. — Rotterdam White (@RotterdamWhite) March 9, 2020

Cue the bring him back brigade — Post Mix Lemonade (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) March 8, 2020

Are these Leeds United statements true or false?

1 of 15 Leeds United were founded in 1919. True False

Tom you forgot to mention that he isn’t in the first eleven for months now, one of the regular subs. But nice goal indeed, but awful player in general. — Thijs Fiselier (@ThijsFiselier) March 8, 2020

Where'd that turn of pace come from? Or are those defenders just absolutely riddled with arthritis? — Burt Macklin 💙💛🇪🇺 (@pauljchambers) March 8, 2020

I'd love to see what Bielsa could do with him. Pace, strength, and skill. Only have to look at Phillips and Harrison to see what he can do raw talent. — Pete Stones (@PeteStones123) March 8, 2020

Hrrrrot is going to destroy the Prem when we go up. — Anders has opinions (@BenBuford11) March 8, 2020

I would have liked to see what Biesla could do with him. Definitely a decent player in there – just needs decent patient coaching. — Steve Bell (@Rebel305Leeds) March 8, 2020

That’s the player we hoped we’d signed! 👏👏 — Mark Livsey (@mlivsey1) March 8, 2020

First goal for Vitesse. 21 games in. If he was worth it Bielsa would have brought him back already. — Adamos (@BleatingGreek) March 8, 2020