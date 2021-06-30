‘Awful news’, ‘Gutting’ – These Swansea City fans react to player update

Swansea City have confirmed that Connor Roberts is going to miss the start of the season after suffering a groin injury whilst at Euro 2020.

Connor Roberts will undergo surgery on a groin injury suffered while on international duty. He is expected to be out of action until the end of September after the operation. Everyone at the Swans wishes @ConnorRobs a speedy recovery ❤️ 👉 https://t.co/pEYPaads9n pic.twitter.com/D6E2ISCPcg — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 30, 2021

The right-back was a regular for Robert Page’s side in the tournament, but he was forced off after just 39 minutes of the 4-0 knockout defeat to Denmark last week.

And, the Swans have given an update on Roberts’ condition, as they revealed the player requires surgery which is expected to keep him out until the end of September.

If that proves to be the case, the 25-year-old could well miss the first ten games of the campaign for Steve Cooper’s side, which is a big blow considering he was an ever-present last season.

As you would expect, this was not the news that the fans wanted to hear, as they understand how important Roberts is to the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…

