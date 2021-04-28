‘Awful news’, ‘Gutted’ – These Sunderland fans react as major injury update shared

Sunderland defender Jordan Willis is facing up to another year out after he required another operation to deal with his serious knee injury.

🏥 Jordan Willis has suffered additional complications to a knee injury following surgery and has today undergone a further operation. Under contract until June 2022, he is expected to be out for a further 9-12 months. We know you will come back stronger, @J2Willis 👊❤️ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 28, 2021

The former Coventry City man was stretchered off against Shrewsbury back in February and was set for a lengthy lay-off. However, the Black Cats confirmed on their official site that Willis has suffered a setback.

They stated that the 26-year-old needs another operation, meaning he will be out for nine to 12 months, which will take him up to the final few months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Whilst the fans knew that Willis wasn’t going to play a role in their promotion push, they are still gutted for the player as this is going to keep him out for up to 16 months when you factor in the time he has already missed.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from the support on Twitter…

Gutted. Sending best wishes Jordan, stay strong. Been my favourite player in a red and white shirt the past few years, I know you will be again. — David Conlin (@hairybreeches) April 28, 2021

Awful news for the lad, still young enough to come back for his prime years with sunderland out of this league though. All the best @J2Willis — Chris Tyzack (@christyzack) April 28, 2021

Don’t wanna be pessimistic but that could be career ending. Won’t ever be the same player, poor man great player too — Joe 🍕🏆 (@joe_112233) April 28, 2021

Awful news that, all the best @J2Willis hopefully see you on the pitch soon — Jon (@jonr1d) April 28, 2021

Gutted for the lad. Glad he's under contract, the club needs to support him through his rehab and needs to support him mentally because it must be an awful thing to have happen, and I'm sure they will. We're all behind you Jordan lad and we'll see you back quicker than you think — Guinness Guzzler (@GuzzlerSAFC) April 28, 2021

Such bad news for a quality guy. Hopefully when he is back, he is back better than ever. — Matt 🇫🇷🇨🇭 (@MattySafc98) April 28, 2021

Keep your chin up mate stay focused and get back soon as possible best of luck to you — charlie taylor (@1charlie29) April 28, 2021