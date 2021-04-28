Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Awful news’, ‘Gutted’ – These Sunderland fans react as major injury update shared

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland defender Jordan Willis is facing up to another year out after he required another operation to deal with his serious knee injury.

The former Coventry City man was stretchered off against Shrewsbury back in February and was set for a lengthy lay-off. However, the Black Cats confirmed on their official site that Willis has suffered a setback.

They stated that the 26-year-old needs another operation, meaning he will be out for nine to 12 months, which will take him up to the final few months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Whilst the fans knew that Willis wasn’t going to play a role in their promotion push, they are still gutted for the player as this is going to keep him out for up to 16 months when you factor in the time he has already missed.

Does the Stadium of Light have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Hillsborough

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Awful news’, ‘Gutted’ – These Sunderland fans react as major injury update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: