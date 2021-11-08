‘Awful news’, ‘Desperately unlucky’ – These West Brom fans react as significant player setback confirmed

West Brom defender Kean Bryan will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Hull City earlier in the month.

You'll be back stronger, @keanB07. 👊 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 8, 2021

The 25-year-old only joined Albion earlier in the season, as cover to Dara O’Shea after the Ireland international was ruled out for a lengthy period.

And, after working his way to full fitness, Bryan would make two late substitute appearances before he was handed his first start against the Tigers, but he would be forced off in the 39th minute.

Albion had to wait to discover the full extent of the injury, and the bad news was confirmed today, as the club revealed that Bryan will be out for the rest of the campaign.

With Valerien Ismael short on defensive options, this was not the news the West Brom fans wanted to hear, whilst there was plenty of sympathy for Bryan from the fans who responded on Twitter…

Wishing you a speedy recovery and be back stronger next season @keanB07 💙 — Rhys 24x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WBA_Rhys) November 8, 2021

So we got him in to potential replace a long term injury to get a long term injury the West Brom luck is the greatest 😂 — Nikolaiwilliams🤷‍♂️ (@Nikolaiwilliam9) November 8, 2021

Desperately unlucky, speedy recovery — Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) November 8, 2021

Awful news Kean, wishing you all the best in your recovery — Gemma Downes (@gemmadowneswba) November 8, 2021

That’s a bitter blow for the lad and for us. Get well soon @keanB07 — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) November 8, 2021

Brutal, that’s really unlucky — Liam (@AllAlbionAction) November 8, 2021

Thought he was pretty solid against hull , Shame. — Thomas (@ThomasWBA05) November 8, 2021